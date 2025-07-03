Dr Malusi Gigaba has completed his PhD

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former finance minister Knowledge Malusi Nkanyeni Gigaba has achieved a significant academic milestone by completing his PhD at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), with his graduation confirmed for 2025.The university confirmed this week to Sunday World that Gigaba, who is also the former minister of home affairs and the defunct public enterprises, has completed his PhD and will proudly adorn a maroon gown when graduating later in the year.Sunday World understands that Gigaba completed his PhD in Public Management and Governance from UJ's College of Business and Economics.In an academic paper in which he is the first author and published in 2025, alongside scholars Eric Blanco Niyitunga and Dominique Emmanuel Uwizeyimana, Gigaba focuses on leveraging digital infrastructure to drive rural economic development in South Africa.The paper, available from Google Scholar, finds: "Digital infrastructure will have the potential to become an enabler in strengthening rural economic development, engendering economic growth, enabling more and better access to education and healthcare, and improving livelihoods."Therefore, the trio states that measures to overcome these constraints are crucial for realising the full potential of digital technologies in sustainable and inclusive rural development.This work underscores Gigaba's effort to contribute to inclusive development, despite a political career marred by state capture allegations.Gigaba's political journey began in the 1990s with the ANC Youth League, where he served as president, followed by roles as a member of parliament and cabinet minister under president Jacob Zuma, including minister of public enterprises (2010–2014), home affairs (2014–2017), and finance (2017–2018).His tenure was overshadowed by the Zondo Commission's findings on state capture, which implicated him in weakening state-owned enterprises like Transnet and Eskom by appointing Gupta-aligned individuals, such as Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, to secure contracts for Gupta-linked entities.Testimonies, including from his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, alleged he received cash and gifts from the Guptas.His 2018 resignation resulted from his fast-tracking of Gupta family citizenships and lying under oath in the Fireblade Aviation case.Despite these controversies, Gigaba returned to parliament in 2024, and in June 2025, the ANC cleared him of misconduct, prompting criticism amid calls for party renewal.He has denied wrongdoing, claiming the Zondo Commission lacked evidence for corruption charges.His PhD represents a pivot toward policy solutions. His thesis advocates: "There is a need to identify proper funding models to operationalise and support infrastructure deployment in rural settings."Policy initiatives must account for inclusivity and fairness so that development in digital infrastructure can be realised to meet the diverse rural needs."This reflects his vision for collaborative strategies to bridge connectivity gaps and enhance rural livelihoods.Gigaba's academic achievement highlights his intellectual resilience, yet the shadow of state capture persists.His thesis emphasises: "We can hope to exploit the full potential of digital infrastructure for real and lasting economic progress in rural regions if stakeholders work collaboratively and involve comprehensive and forward-looking strategies."As he eyes senior ANC roles, such as secretary-general, Gigaba's ability to leverage his PhD to restore public trust remains uncertain.His journey embodies the tension between redemption and accountability in South African politics, with his academic work offering a potential path to redefine his legacy.