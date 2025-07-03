Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe bullish over 2025 wheat yields

by Staff reporter
WHEAT farmers have been urged to adopt best agronomic practices to meet a new government production target of 600,000 tonnes for the 2025 season, following a successful planting campaign that exceeded expectations.

The government revealed that over 122,142 hectares of wheat have been planted across the country, surpassing the initial target of 120,000 hectares.

In an interview with NewsDay this week, Leonard Munamati, Chief Director of Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services, commended farmers for their efforts and stressed the importance of maintaining momentum to achieve the ambitious yield goal.

"We were targeting a minimum of 120,000 hectares, and farmers managed to plant 122,142 hectares of wheat," Munamati said.

"Our new target is to produce at least 600,000 metric tonnes of wheat."

Munamati also called on farmers to prioritise livestock care as the country braces for the lean season, exacerbated by last season's El Niño-induced drought.

"We now find ourselves in a season where we must take care of our livestock," he noted.

To address feed shortages, farmers across sectors have produced over 3.5 million hay bales, with calls to increase this number further.

"We encourage more farmers to cut grass and bale it," Munamati urged.

The government is promoting innovative feeding techniques, including the use of urea treatment on stover to boost its protein content. Training for staff and lead farmers on this method is already underway.

"Last year's drought had a significant impact, and we cannot afford to lose any more livestock due to lack of feed," Munamati stressed.

In light of the ongoing fire season, Munamati advised farmers to avoid burning grass, advocating instead for cutting it around wheat fields and along roads to preserve feed for livestock.

"Farmers should avoid burning grass and instead cut it around their wheat fields and along roads to ensure sufficient feed for livestock," he said.

He also encouraged the use of maize stalks and wheat straw from the upcoming harvest as alternative feed sources, reminding farmers of their responsibility to provide adequate nutrition and water to their animals.

Munamati urged farmers to ensure proper irrigation, apply fertilisers correctly, and remain vigilant for pests and diseases.

"We are prepared to assist in controlling pest infestation, and any farmer who identifies issues should report to their nearest agro-tech officer," he said.

With strong collaboration between the government and farmers, there is cautious optimism that Zimbabwe can meet its wheat production target and safeguard livestock amidst challenging climatic conditions.

