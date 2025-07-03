Ousted NSSA boss tags Mnangagwa in letter blasting ministerial move

News / National

by Staff reporter

Emmanuel Fundira, the recently dismissed chairperson of the National Social Security Authority (Nssa), has mounted a bold legal challenge against his abrupt termination, casting a spotlight on governance issues within one of Zimbabwe's most scrutinised public institutions.Fundira, a prominent tourism executive and safari operator, was relieved of his duties by Public Service and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo on June 23 - just over a year into a four-year term set to expire in 2028. The sudden dismissal, executed "with immediate effect," came despite Moyo acknowledging Fundira's stabilising role at the helm of the troubled pension fund.Now, in a move that has stunned observers accustomed to silence from dismissed state executives, Fundira is questioning the legality of his removal and demanding a review of the decision.In a letter obtained by the Zimbabwe Independent, Fundira referenced Section 16 of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act, which outlines strict conditions under which board members can be lawfully dismissed. These include misconduct, disqualification, loss of qualification, or breach of service conditions - none of which were cited in Moyo's letter."I respectfully bring to your attention that the termination letter does not cite any section of the Nssa Act or the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act as the basis for this action," Fundira wrote, copying President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his correspondence. "I therefore kindly request that you review this matter to ensure that the correct legal provision is applied."In Zimbabwe's heavily centralised governance landscape, it is rare - if not unheard of - for a government-appointed official to openly contest their removal, particularly in parastatal boards, which have become revolving doors for political appointees.Nssa itself has cycled through four boards and five general managers since 2015, a trend many experts say has undermined institutional stability and contributed to poor governance.Fundira's ouster has raised eyebrows because he was widely seen as a reformist, having described Nssa as being "in the intensive care unit" and himself as a "straight-shooter" ready to administer harsh but necessary reforms.His appointment in 2024 was greeted with optimism, especially after a string of controversial investment losses and the fallout from a forensic audit. But the swift move to replace him with Bulawayo town clerk and retired army major Christopher Dube - announced with little explanation beyond a vague reference to a "new strategic thrust" - has fuelled speculation about deeper tensions.The letter of dismissal from Minister Moyo acknowledged Fundira's contribution:"I wish to sincerely thank you for bringing stability to Nssa at a time when the organisation was implementing forensic audit recommendations."However, Fundira's response challenged the contradiction:"If stability was achieved under my leadership, why was I removed without citing legal cause?" his letter implied.The Public Entities Corporate Governance Act states that board dismissals must be justified under specific conditions. It also requires that the relevant ministry head inform the responsible governance unit if a removal is considered unlawful or unjustified - a step Fundira appears to believe was overlooked.The newly appointed board is chaired by Christopher Dube, who last year refused to vacate his post as Bulawayo town clerk despite a council vote to suspend him. The new lineup includes notable names such as Florence Taruvinga, president of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), and representatives from Zimnat Asset Management, Dairibord Holdings, and the Public Service Commission.The reshuffle is seen by some as part of a long-running pattern in Zimbabwe, where ministers reorganise parastatal boards to align with new political or strategic interests - often at the expense of continuity and institutional reform.When Fundira took over from predecessor Percy Toriro, he vowed to reintroduce discipline and restore Nssa's credibility."I will not tolerate anything that diverges from what we are pronouncing as an organisation," he said at his inauguration. "Some of the medicine may be harsh, but the intention is to restore good health."He was also critical of the disconnect between Nssa's corporate values and its public image, promising to champion transparency, prudence, and efficiency.Now, his removal - and the resistance he's putting up - is turning into a test case for the government's commitment to public sector reform and the rule of law.Whether his challenge will be entertained remains unclear, but one thing is certain: Fundira's letter has brought into sharp relief the opaque and politically fraught nature of governance at one of Zimbabwe's largest public funds - a US$1.2 billion institution whose performance directly affects millions of workers and pensioners across the country.