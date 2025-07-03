Zimbabwe hosts key radiation safety Conference in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe (RPAZ) this week hosted its second National Radiation Safety Conference in Bulawayo, focusing on strategies to enhance radiation safety and security in the face of rapid technological changes and evolving global risks.Running under the theme "Strengthening Radiation Safety and Security in a Constantly Changing Environment," the three-day event brought together regulators, scientists, environmental experts, and health professionals to deliberate on protecting the public and environment from the dangers of ionising radiation while promoting sustainable development.RPAZ Board Chairperson, Dr Anna Nyakabau, highlighted the need to raise public awareness about the long-term risks of radiation, noting that harmful effects are often not immediately apparent."There is limited information about radiation and its effects. We need to talk a lot about it to create awareness. Unfortunately, the harmful effects of radiation are not immediate. It takes over 20 to 30 years for someone who has been harmed by radiation to recognise the effects," she said.The conference featured discussions on occupational exposure, environmental impact, and the health risks associated with radiation, particularly cancer. Delegates underscored the importance of interlinking radiation protection with broader environmental and occupational health strategies."Occupational exposure to ionising radiation can increase the risk of developing certain cancers. Leukaemia, skin cancer, lung cancer, thyroid cancer, and breast cancer are among the cancers linked to occupational radiation exposure," said Dr Benjamin Mtetwa, Acting Deputy Director for Occupational Safety and Health at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Laboratory Manager Sylvia Yomisi stressed the interconnectedness between environmental protection and radiation safety."We cannot talk about environmental protection without talking about radiation protection. These things are interlinked. It is important to talk about these linkages," Yomisi said.As RPAZ prepares its 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, the authority says key resolutions from the conference will help inform its priorities going forward."This conference is providing a platform to take stock of the progress that has been made by the authority as far as radiation safety is concerned," said RPAZ Chief Executive Officer Mr Justice Chipuru. "As we come up with the Authority's 2026-2030 strategic plan, the resolutions made here will also guide its formulation."With the growing use of radiation in medicine, industry, and energy sectors globally, RPAZ is intensifying efforts to ensure Zimbabwe is both informed and protected from radiation risks, while also creating conditions for safe and sustainable technological advancement.