Mutare unveils ambitious water project

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The City of Mutare is set to establish a wholly council-owned water utility company aimed at improving service delivery, addressing decades-old infrastructure challenges, and ensuring a sustainable and efficient water supply for its growing population.

The initiative, which was initially conceptualised in 2019, was formally tabled during a stakeholders' consultation meeting held at Mutare Hall last Wednesday. City officials and residents expressed optimism that the move will not only enhance water services but also strengthen financial and operational performance.

Acting Finance Director Ronald Guni told participants that the new water utility will operate under the full ownership of the Mutare City Council and is expected to transform the delivery of water services.

"With a growing population and increasing demand, the city's current annual revenue collection of around US$24 million is far from sufficient to fund the US$180 million required to overhaul the water infrastructure," Guni said. "The proposed water utility company aims to improve efficiency in water supply and service delivery."

He highlighted pressing challenges, including recurrent pipe bursts, aging infrastructure, and chronic underfunding, which have contributed to the city's erratic water supply. The establishment of a dedicated water utility is intended to provide targeted solutions through improved maintenance, reliable service, and modern billing and collection systems.

The central government has already cleared the path for such reforms. Guni noted that the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works approved the formation of municipal water utilities in 2012, with commercialisation efforts set to roll out from 2024.

One of the major obstacles remains the incomplete Osborne Water Treatment Plant, a vital project that, once finished, could significantly improve water security in the city. Its prolonged delay continues to hamper efforts to meet Mutare's growing urban demand.

Local civil society groups have welcomed the proposal, particularly its emphasis on public ownership and accountability.

"This is a commendable step because the utility will be owned by us, the residents," said Edison Dube, programmes director of the United Mutare Residents and Ratepayers Trust (UMRRT). "Unlike privatisation, where profits are often prioritised over service, this approach ensures that decision-making remains local and that we can hold council leadership accountable."

Dube said ongoing consultations across the city's wards have been generally positive, with residents reassured by the council's commitment to transparency and full ownership of the utility.

If successfully implemented, the new utility is expected to improve water service reliability, streamline billing, and bolster revenue collection. It will also optimise the city's asset base by ensuring proper maintenance and investment in infrastructure.

As the city continues to consult stakeholders, officials say the key priorities are sustainability, transparency, and enhancing the quality of life for Mutare residents through modern, efficient water services.

Source - Manica Post
