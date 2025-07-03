Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt owes SeedCo US$40m

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Seed Co Limited is reeling from a severe liquidity crisis after the government, its biggest shareholder, failed to pay a staggering US$40 million for seed deliveries made over the past 18 months, the company revealed this week.

Speaking at an analysts' briefing, Seed Co chief executive officer Morgan Nzwere said the delayed payments, spread across various government departments and programmes, had significantly affected the company's cash flow and daily operations.

"We are owed about US$40 million when you add up all the government debt. It's housed in different categories - direct government, ARDA, the winter wheat programme, the Ministry of Agriculture, and so on - over a period of 18 months," Nzwere said.

Despite the challenging financial position, Seed Co declared a US$2,3 million dividend for the first time in five years, a cautious move considering the liquidity constraints.

"We have to watch the cashflow. You can't declare a big dividend and then fail to run operations," Nzwere warned. "This is why we are being conservative."

The government's failure to honour its obligations, he said, was stifling the seed producer's ability to plan and invest confidently, particularly at a time when demand for seed is surging both locally and regionally.

Nzwere said while Seed Co has engaged authorities in pursuit of a payment plan, progress remains slow and unpredictable.

"What normally happens is that they only pay when they want to make new seed orders - sometimes just before the planting season. So, we hope they will make a payment soon," he added.

The company's revenues, however, grew by over 90% during the reporting period, buoyed by increased sales volumes and a stronger export performance. Total sales volumes rose by over 50%, with export volumes accounting for 33% of the growth.

"Our volumes grew significantly in Zimbabwe, and we were happy to be selling mostly in US dollars this year. Payments received were largely in hard currency, and even ZiG payments maintained their value," Nzwere noted.

Seed Co also saw strong performance in maize, wheat, and small grain seeds, driven by increased demand, particularly in drought-hit regional markets responding to the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

"The maize seed sales exceeded budget due to regional demand. Wheat and small grains also grew as farmers adjusted to climate change," said Nzwere.

He added that the company continues to face pricing pressure due to exchange rate disparities and undercutting by competitors.

To strengthen its position, Seed Co is expanding its research and development programme with a focus on tailoring seed varieties to specific regional environments.

"We're working on unique products for various markets. Our success this year has also been supported by strong demand from export destinations where some of our business units didn't have sufficient stock," said Nzwere.

As the company pushes ahead with regional expansion and product innovation, it remains constrained by the outstanding government debt - a challenge Nzwere hopes will soon be resolved to unlock the company's full growth potential.

Source - Newsday
More on: #SeedCo, #Zimbabwe, #Owes

Comments


Must Read

Securico ordered to pay mine US$675,000 over gold bullion heist

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Security guard arrested in $4 million Ecobank cash heist probe

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Here's who won Zimbabwe govt's biggest road tenders

12 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimbabwe losing billions in tax revenue to informal sector'

20 mins ago | 3 Views

Air Zimbabwe pays $1mn to rejoin GDSs

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZB major shareholder blocks Ernst & Young appointment

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mai Jeremaya rape suspects found not guilty

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

RBZ to launch diaspora-backed securities

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mutare unveils ambitious water project

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Starafrica feels the pinch of sugar tax

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe hosts key radiation safety Conference in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Ousted NSSA boss tags Mnangagwa in letter blasting ministerial move

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe bullish over 2025 wheat yields

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF violence changed man's life forever

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Dr Malusi Gigaba has completed his PhD

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Faith Zaba granted bail after 'Mafia State' Column lands her in court

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Police arrest suspects in Zimbabwe's biggest-ever cash heist

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimbabwe gold exports jump 25% in June

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zesa's Sydney Gata dies

5 hrs ago | 697 Views

Tagwirei awaits Central Committee ratification

7 hrs ago | 800 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed scrutiny over Gukurahundi reconciliation drive

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe's digital connectivity expands

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

Magunje cement project accused of rights abuses, displacements

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bulawayo council flags unsafe solar installations

7 hrs ago | 286 Views

Ginimbi's million-dollar supercar collection vanishes

7 hrs ago | 802 Views

Chiwenga throws presidential rival out of Zanu PF indaba

7 hrs ago | 733 Views

Witness nails Chimombe, Mpofu to US$7m goats case

7 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa admits government failures

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

Gweru faces rising manhole cover thefts

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Timber shortage hits Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

Man arrested for sexual abusing 2 boys

7 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gayton McKenzie's missing R146 million

19 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Scammers breach CVR database

19 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zimbabwe sees surge in business visitors

19 hrs ago | 270 Views

Simba Bhora suspension blow

19 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver steal $15,000 worth of wheat in Zambia

19 hrs ago | 473 Views

Bulawayo councillors push to ban pit bulls

20 hrs ago | 342 Views

Cotton farmers earn over US$3 million

20 hrs ago | 128 Views

SADC donates US$98,000 refrigerated truck to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 283 Views

Councillors propose harsher penalties for littering

20 hrs ago | 121 Views

Harare firm fined for failing to submit Income Tax and PAYE returns

20 hrs ago | 223 Views

Harare dismisses reports of 24-hour parking fees

20 hrs ago | 80 Views

Harare woman fined for cyberbullying

20 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 8 Labour Court Judges

20 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe hit by nationwide power outage

22 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Faith Zaba spends third night in detention

22 hrs ago | 272 Views

South Africa's David Mabuza dies

23 hrs ago | 969 Views

Tagwirei expelled from Zanu-PF meeting?

23 hrs ago | 5268 Views

Chamisa issues a signal for 'next Zimbabwe'

03 Jul 2025 at 13:21hrs | 1296 Views