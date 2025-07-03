Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ to launch diaspora-backed securities

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is preparing to introduce securitised financial instruments backed by diaspora remittances, a bold move aimed at unlocking over US$1 billion in annual inflows from Zimbabweans abroad and channelling them into the country's struggling capital markets.

The initiative forms part of broader financial sector reforms to deepen domestic capital markets, diversify funding sources, and support long-term economic recovery in the wake of decades of financial instability.

Securitisation involves transforming future cash flows-such as remittances-into tradable financial instruments, which are then sold to investors who receive returns based on the income stream. In Zimbabwe's case, the instruments will be structured around remittance flows, a lifeline for many families but largely consumed through short-term household expenditure.

In an exclusive interview with the Zimbabwe Independent on the sidelines of the African Development Bank's economic outlook event this week, RBZ deputy governor Innocent Matshe confirmed that the instruments were in the pipeline, although he withheld specific timelines or funding targets.

"These instruments will be announced as we introduce them so that we do not pre-empt the market," said Matshe. "But the idea is to achieve a broader base of capital in order to deepen our capital markets."

Matshe explained that Zimbabwe's shallow financial markets required innovative solutions, including tapping diaspora remittances for productive investment. The planned securities, he said, would be anchored on credit-rated international remittance flows, removing Zimbabwe's sovereign risk and offering a more stable investment platform.

"Not just remittances, but including remittances," he clarified. "We can structure these instruments with credit-worthy jurisdictions to attract capital at lower interest rates and reassure investors."

This approach echoes the early 2000s Homelink initiative under then RBZ governor Gideon Gono, which targeted diaspora funds for real estate investments. While that programme had mixed success, it provided a blueprint for using diaspora capital to stimulate domestic investment.

Zimbabwe receives between US$1 billion and US$1.5 billion annually in diaspora remittances, primarily from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and the United States. In February 2025, inflows rose 7.5% year-on-year to US$165 million, underlining the growing potential of this capital stream.

However, Matshe acknowledged that success would depend heavily on rebuilding trust in financial instruments and government-backed securities.

"If we restore trust, we can then tailor instruments that will be attractive to both domestic and international investors," he said.

That task, however, may prove challenging. Zimbabwe's Treasury Bills and other government debt instruments have a chequered past. Allegations of abuse, lack of transparency, and bypassing of parliamentary oversight have eroded market confidence, deterring investors and raising concerns about accountability.

Calls are also growing from within Zimbabwe's financial sector for the government to consider securitising mineral assets as an alternative funding mechanism.

Meanwhile, legal and civil society experts have urged reforms to Zimbabwe's laws governing media freedom and expression, arguing that vague statutes such as "undermining the authority of the President" are prone to abuse. The arrest and detention of NewsDay editor Faith Zaba, who described Zimbabwe as a "mafia state" in a column, sparked outrage and condemnation across the continent.

The Africa Editors Forum (TAEF) called for her "immediate and unconditional release," warning that the detention of journalists "undermines democratic institutions and erodes public trust."

As Zimbabwe eyes global capital and aims to position itself as an investment destination, analysts say that respect for human rights, transparency, and rule of law will be just as critical as financial innovation in attracting long-term investor confidence.

Source - The Independent

Comments


Must Read

Securico ordered to pay mine US$675,000 over gold bullion heist

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Security guard arrested in $4 million Ecobank cash heist probe

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Here's who won Zimbabwe govt's biggest road tenders

14 mins ago | 8 Views

'Zimbabwe losing billions in tax revenue to informal sector'

22 mins ago | 4 Views

Air Zimbabwe pays $1mn to rejoin GDSs

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

ZB major shareholder blocks Ernst & Young appointment

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mai Jeremaya rape suspects found not guilty

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe govt owes SeedCo US$40m

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mutare unveils ambitious water project

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Starafrica feels the pinch of sugar tax

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe hosts key radiation safety Conference in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Ousted NSSA boss tags Mnangagwa in letter blasting ministerial move

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe bullish over 2025 wheat yields

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF violence changed man's life forever

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Dr Malusi Gigaba has completed his PhD

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Faith Zaba granted bail after 'Mafia State' Column lands her in court

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Police arrest suspects in Zimbabwe's biggest-ever cash heist

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe gold exports jump 25% in June

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zesa's Sydney Gata dies

5 hrs ago | 697 Views

Tagwirei awaits Central Committee ratification

7 hrs ago | 800 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed scrutiny over Gukurahundi reconciliation drive

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe's digital connectivity expands

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

Magunje cement project accused of rights abuses, displacements

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bulawayo council flags unsafe solar installations

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ginimbi's million-dollar supercar collection vanishes

7 hrs ago | 803 Views

Chiwenga throws presidential rival out of Zanu PF indaba

7 hrs ago | 733 Views

Witness nails Chimombe, Mpofu to US$7m goats case

7 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa admits government failures

7 hrs ago | 306 Views

Gweru faces rising manhole cover thefts

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Timber shortage hits Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

Man arrested for sexual abusing 2 boys

7 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gayton McKenzie's missing R146 million

19 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Scammers breach CVR database

19 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zimbabwe sees surge in business visitors

19 hrs ago | 270 Views

Simba Bhora suspension blow

20 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver steal $15,000 worth of wheat in Zambia

20 hrs ago | 473 Views

Bulawayo councillors push to ban pit bulls

20 hrs ago | 342 Views

Cotton farmers earn over US$3 million

20 hrs ago | 128 Views

SADC donates US$98,000 refrigerated truck to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 283 Views

Councillors propose harsher penalties for littering

20 hrs ago | 121 Views

Harare firm fined for failing to submit Income Tax and PAYE returns

20 hrs ago | 223 Views

Harare dismisses reports of 24-hour parking fees

20 hrs ago | 80 Views

Harare woman fined for cyberbullying

20 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 8 Labour Court Judges

20 hrs ago | 627 Views

Zimbabwe hit by nationwide power outage

22 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Faith Zaba spends third night in detention

22 hrs ago | 272 Views

South Africa's David Mabuza dies

23 hrs ago | 969 Views

Tagwirei expelled from Zanu-PF meeting?

23 hrs ago | 5271 Views

Chamisa issues a signal for 'next Zimbabwe'

03 Jul 2025 at 13:21hrs | 1297 Views