Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mai Jeremaya rape suspects found not guilty

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Harare magistrate Letwin Rwodzi has acquitted Thabo Dube and Martin Charlie, two men accused of raping socialite Ashley Masendeke, popularly known as Mai Jeremaya, after ruling that the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

In a strongly worded ruling, Rwodzi criticised the prosecution's case as "too weak for a reasonable court to convict," citing multiple inconsistencies in the complainant's testimony and a lack of supporting evidence.

"From a clear analysis, the complainant's evidence is unsatisfactory. I conclude so because in the present case, both accused gave their own explanation, which was not rebutted by the State," the magistrate said.

She noted that Masendeke gave three conflicting statements to police, and the officer whom she claimed had told her to alter her report was never called to testify.

"Inconsistencies fly in the face of the complainant's evidence. On the other hand, the accused have remained consistent that the encounter was consensual," Rwodzi ruled.

The magistrate said the testimony provided by Masendeke appeared to support the defence's argument that the sexual encounter was not only consensual but also transactional.

"The sequence of events clearly demonstrates that the complainant's report to the police was not a completely voluntary decision," she added, suggesting that Mai Jeremaya may have reported the alleged rape only after being confronted by a friend, to whom she had initially confided that it was a secret.

Rwodzi further criticised the complainant's decision to hire a private investigator, Tafadzwa Chidawa, who she said "terrorised" the accused instead of reporting them to the police - a move the magistrate said pointed to an "ulterior motive."

"The failure to report to the police and a pursuit for compensation after the alleged rape shows that the allegations were fabricated," she said.

The court also heard that Dube paid for the lodge, transport, and later gave money to Masendeke - facts the magistrate said confirmed that the sexual engagement was financially motivated and consensual.

"There is credible evidence that Dube had a sexual encounter with Mai Jeremaya. The totality of the evidence concludes that the sex with the second accused was consensual," she said.

The magistrate also dismissed claims by Masendeke that she was unable to scream for help during the alleged attack, pointing to video evidence showing that the lodge was a busy place.

Additionally, the lodge manager testified that it was impossible to enter the rooms without paying first - contradicting Masendeke's claim that Charlie used a second door to access the room.

"In court, she admitted that she was the one who went on top and guided the second accused into her vagina," Rwodzi noted.

Rwodzi concluded that the State's case was "riddled with inconsistencies," while the defence had maintained a consistent and credible account of events. She added that Masendeke appeared to have succumbed to domestic pressure and falsely reported rape to cover up the encounter.

"The prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. I hereby find both the accused not guilty and acquitted of rape," Rwodzi ruled.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Jeremaya, #Court, #Rape

Comments


Must Read

Securico ordered to pay mine US$675,000 over gold bullion heist

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Security guard arrested in $4 million Ecobank cash heist probe

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Here's who won Zimbabwe govt's biggest road tenders

9 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimbabwe losing billions in tax revenue to informal sector'

17 mins ago | 1 Views

Air Zimbabwe pays $1mn to rejoin GDSs

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

ZB major shareholder blocks Ernst & Young appointment

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

RBZ to launch diaspora-backed securities

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe govt owes SeedCo US$40m

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mutare unveils ambitious water project

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Starafrica feels the pinch of sugar tax

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe hosts key radiation safety Conference in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Ousted NSSA boss tags Mnangagwa in letter blasting ministerial move

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe bullish over 2025 wheat yields

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF violence changed man's life forever

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

Dr Malusi Gigaba has completed his PhD

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Faith Zaba granted bail after 'Mafia State' Column lands her in court

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Police arrest suspects in Zimbabwe's biggest-ever cash heist

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zimbabwe gold exports jump 25% in June

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zesa's Sydney Gata dies

5 hrs ago | 693 Views

Tagwirei awaits Central Committee ratification

7 hrs ago | 795 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed scrutiny over Gukurahundi reconciliation drive

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe's digital connectivity expands

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Magunje cement project accused of rights abuses, displacements

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo council flags unsafe solar installations

7 hrs ago | 284 Views

Ginimbi's million-dollar supercar collection vanishes

7 hrs ago | 801 Views

Chiwenga throws presidential rival out of Zanu PF indaba

7 hrs ago | 729 Views

Witness nails Chimombe, Mpofu to US$7m goats case

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa admits government failures

7 hrs ago | 304 Views

Gweru faces rising manhole cover thefts

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Timber shortage hits Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

Man arrested for sexual abusing 2 boys

7 hrs ago | 258 Views

Gayton McKenzie's missing R146 million

19 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Scammers breach CVR database

19 hrs ago | 964 Views

Zimbabwe sees surge in business visitors

19 hrs ago | 270 Views

Simba Bhora suspension blow

19 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver steal $15,000 worth of wheat in Zambia

19 hrs ago | 472 Views

Bulawayo councillors push to ban pit bulls

19 hrs ago | 342 Views

Cotton farmers earn over US$3 million

19 hrs ago | 128 Views

SADC donates US$98,000 refrigerated truck to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 283 Views

Councillors propose harsher penalties for littering

20 hrs ago | 121 Views

Harare firm fined for failing to submit Income Tax and PAYE returns

20 hrs ago | 223 Views

Harare dismisses reports of 24-hour parking fees

20 hrs ago | 80 Views

Harare woman fined for cyberbullying

20 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 8 Labour Court Judges

20 hrs ago | 624 Views

Zimbabwe hit by nationwide power outage

22 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Faith Zaba spends third night in detention

22 hrs ago | 272 Views

South Africa's David Mabuza dies

23 hrs ago | 967 Views

Tagwirei expelled from Zanu-PF meeting?

23 hrs ago | 5265 Views

Chamisa issues a signal for 'next Zimbabwe'

03 Jul 2025 at 13:21hrs | 1295 Views