Air Zimbabwe pays $1mn to rejoin GDSs

by Staff reporter

Air Zimbabwe has settled more than US$1 million in outstanding debts to key international service providers, a development that paves the way for its reintegration into global ticketing and code-sharing platforms - a major milestone in the airline's long-running turnaround strategy.Chief Executive Officer Edmund Makona made the announcement on July 1 during a stakeholder engagement event in Victoria Falls, highlighting the importance of global visibility for the national carrier's recovery."We asked ourselves: what's on the critical path to our revival? Visibility on global selling platforms was top. Without it, we couldn't do code-sharing or interlining," said Makona. "Now, with shareholder support, we have cleared most of the debt."The clearing of debts enables the airline to re-establish ties with Global Distribution Systems (GDS), which facilitate travel bookings through international travel agencies and partner airlines. Integration with these platforms is already underway and expected to be completed within the next three months.Makona said the move would significantly improve Air Zimbabwe's global reach and passenger volumes, offering more convenience and connection options for travelers.Air Zimbabwe is currently in the fourth year of a six-year turnaround plan. The strategy is aimed at fleet modernisation, improved utilisation of idle assets, expansion of passenger and cargo networks, and increased revenue through ancillary services.In 2022, the airline received US$1.4 million in funding to clear arrears owed to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in a bid to rejoin the global aviation body. However, as of the latest available information, Air Zimbabwe remains outside IATA membership and is not listed under the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) programme.The airline's IOSA registration lapsed in December 2016, and its 2019 IOSA membership was not renewed. Additionally, Air Zimbabwe is still banned from operating within the European Union due to regulatory concerns.Despite these challenges, the airline is optimistic that the recent debt clearance and upcoming GDS integration will help restore confidence among international aviation partners and position it for long-term viability.Ch-aviation, a global aviation intelligence provider, has contacted the airline for further comment on its progress toward IATA re-entry and future route expansion.