Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Air Zimbabwe pays $1mn to rejoin GDSs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Air Zimbabwe has settled more than US$1 million in outstanding debts to key international service providers, a development that paves the way for its reintegration into global ticketing and code-sharing platforms - a major milestone in the airline's long-running turnaround strategy.

Chief Executive Officer Edmund Makona made the announcement on July 1 during a stakeholder engagement event in Victoria Falls, highlighting the importance of global visibility for the national carrier's recovery.

"We asked ourselves: what's on the critical path to our revival? Visibility on global selling platforms was top. Without it, we couldn't do code-sharing or interlining," said Makona. "Now, with shareholder support, we have cleared most of the debt."

The clearing of debts enables the airline to re-establish ties with Global Distribution Systems (GDS), which facilitate travel bookings through international travel agencies and partner airlines. Integration with these platforms is already underway and expected to be completed within the next three months.

Makona said the move would significantly improve Air Zimbabwe's global reach and passenger volumes, offering more convenience and connection options for travelers.

Air Zimbabwe is currently in the fourth year of a six-year turnaround plan. The strategy is aimed at fleet modernisation, improved utilisation of idle assets, expansion of passenger and cargo networks, and increased revenue through ancillary services.

In 2022, the airline received US$1.4 million in funding to clear arrears owed to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in a bid to rejoin the global aviation body. However, as of the latest available information, Air Zimbabwe remains outside IATA membership and is not listed under the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) programme.

The airline's IOSA registration lapsed in December 2016, and its 2019 IOSA membership was not renewed. Additionally, Air Zimbabwe is still banned from operating within the European Union due to regulatory concerns.

Despite these challenges, the airline is optimistic that the recent debt clearance and upcoming GDS integration will help restore confidence among international aviation partners and position it for long-term viability.

Ch-aviation, a global aviation intelligence provider, has contacted the airline for further comment on its progress toward IATA re-entry and future route expansion.

Source - Cha-aviation
More on: #AirZimbabwe, #GDSs, #Debt

Comments


Must Read

Securico ordered to pay mine US$675,000 over gold bullion heist

9 mins ago | 10 Views

Security guard arrested in $4 million Ecobank cash heist probe

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Here's who won Zimbabwe govt's biggest road tenders

14 mins ago | 9 Views

'Zimbabwe losing billions in tax revenue to informal sector'

23 mins ago | 4 Views

ZB major shareholder blocks Ernst & Young appointment

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mai Jeremaya rape suspects found not guilty

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

RBZ to launch diaspora-backed securities

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe govt owes SeedCo US$40m

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mutare unveils ambitious water project

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Starafrica feels the pinch of sugar tax

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe hosts key radiation safety Conference in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Ousted NSSA boss tags Mnangagwa in letter blasting ministerial move

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe bullish over 2025 wheat yields

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF violence changed man's life forever

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Dr Malusi Gigaba has completed his PhD

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Faith Zaba granted bail after 'Mafia State' Column lands her in court

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Police arrest suspects in Zimbabwe's biggest-ever cash heist

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe gold exports jump 25% in June

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zesa's Sydney Gata dies

5 hrs ago | 697 Views

Tagwirei awaits Central Committee ratification

7 hrs ago | 800 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed scrutiny over Gukurahundi reconciliation drive

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe's digital connectivity expands

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

Magunje cement project accused of rights abuses, displacements

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bulawayo council flags unsafe solar installations

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ginimbi's million-dollar supercar collection vanishes

7 hrs ago | 803 Views

Chiwenga throws presidential rival out of Zanu PF indaba

7 hrs ago | 733 Views

Witness nails Chimombe, Mpofu to US$7m goats case

7 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa admits government failures

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Gweru faces rising manhole cover thefts

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Timber shortage hits Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

Man arrested for sexual abusing 2 boys

7 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gayton McKenzie's missing R146 million

19 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Scammers breach CVR database

19 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zimbabwe sees surge in business visitors

19 hrs ago | 270 Views

Simba Bhora suspension blow

20 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver steal $15,000 worth of wheat in Zambia

20 hrs ago | 473 Views

Bulawayo councillors push to ban pit bulls

20 hrs ago | 342 Views

Cotton farmers earn over US$3 million

20 hrs ago | 128 Views

SADC donates US$98,000 refrigerated truck to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 283 Views

Councillors propose harsher penalties for littering

20 hrs ago | 121 Views

Harare firm fined for failing to submit Income Tax and PAYE returns

20 hrs ago | 223 Views

Harare dismisses reports of 24-hour parking fees

20 hrs ago | 80 Views

Harare woman fined for cyberbullying

20 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 8 Labour Court Judges

20 hrs ago | 627 Views

Zimbabwe hit by nationwide power outage

22 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Faith Zaba spends third night in detention

22 hrs ago | 272 Views

South Africa's David Mabuza dies

23 hrs ago | 969 Views

Tagwirei expelled from Zanu-PF meeting?

23 hrs ago | 5271 Views

Chamisa issues a signal for 'next Zimbabwe'

03 Jul 2025 at 13:21hrs | 1297 Views