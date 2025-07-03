Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Here's who won Zimbabwe govt's biggest road tenders

by Staff reporter
3 secs ago | Views
The Ministry of Transport handed out millions of dollars' worth of contracts for roadworks in the first quarter of the year. Here are some of the biggest winners.

Top of the pile? Fossil

Fossil Contracting landed a US$363 million contract to work on the Harare-Chirundu highway, the biggest single award in the quarter. The company was part of the Tefoma consortium that built the new traffic interchange in Harare, and also handled major roads ahead of the SADC summit last year.

Last year, the government announced it had awarded a contract to fix the Chirundu border post to Zimborders, the consortium which also upgraded Beitbridge.

Gokwe: Independence in the mud

The muddy scenes at this year's Independence celebrations in Gokwe brought some contracts into the spotlight. According to the Ministry of Transport, Syndicated Resources got nearly US$1 million to fix up the venue at Gokwe's Nembudziya for the event. Duoflex got US$2.9 million for road maintenance in the same area. Zada Construction was awarded US$590,000 to fix 2km of road in Gokwe's Siyabuwa.

Other notable awards

Zada Construction also picked up bigger contracts elsewhere; US$10.3 million for the Murehwa-Madacheche Road and US$4.9 million for Saint Guthrie Road, which links the Mutare-Masvingo and Mutare-Vumba roads. Sensa Capital was awarded US$5.8 million for Headlands-Mayo Road.

Old faces in the mix

The more familiar players are still getting a slice. Bitumen World got a US$1.8 million contract for Mutare-Juliasdale road, and another US$2.1 million for roads in Rushinga. JR Goddard was awarded a US$8.2 million project for the Murambinda-Mudanda road.

Copy-paste or coincidence?

One curious thing: Falna Trading is listed as winning a tender for US$8,531,298 to supply IT equipment. But the exact same amount is also listed for Road Trackers to do roadworks in Zvishavane. That's not the only duplicate. A sum of US$1,522,543.20 appears twice - once as an IT tender for Netconnect, and again for roadworks in Rutenga by Derivative Resources.

How are they paid

Doing business with government is lucrative, but it is also often risky business. Payments – a portion of which is paid in ZiG – are often delayed. Major player Masimba Holdings has taken a step back from doing work for government. In Parliament in April, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said he had paid US$15 million to road contractors to pay just part of what they were owed. He said: "We are asking them to do more, to take on more work, while we settle the arrears."

Source - NewZwire
More on: #Road, #Tenders, #Money

Comments


Must Read

'Zimbabwe losing billions in tax revenue to informal sector'

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Air Zimbabwe pays $1mn to rejoin GDSs

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZB major shareholder blocks Ernst & Young appointment

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mai Jeremaya rape suspects found not guilty

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

RBZ to launch diaspora-backed securities

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe govt owes SeedCo US$40m

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mutare unveils ambitious water project

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Starafrica feels the pinch of sugar tax

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe hosts key radiation safety Conference in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Ousted NSSA boss tags Mnangagwa in letter blasting ministerial move

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe bullish over 2025 wheat yields

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF violence changed man's life forever

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Dr Malusi Gigaba has completed his PhD

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Faith Zaba granted bail after 'Mafia State' Column lands her in court

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Police arrest suspects in Zimbabwe's biggest-ever cash heist

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe gold exports jump 25% in June

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zesa's Sydney Gata dies

5 hrs ago | 681 Views

Tagwirei awaits Central Committee ratification

7 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed scrutiny over Gukurahundi reconciliation drive

7 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe's digital connectivity expands

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Magunje cement project accused of rights abuses, displacements

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo council flags unsafe solar installations

7 hrs ago | 284 Views

Ginimbi's million-dollar supercar collection vanishes

7 hrs ago | 797 Views

Chiwenga throws presidential rival out of Zanu PF indaba

7 hrs ago | 721 Views

Witness nails Chimombe, Mpofu to US$7m goats case

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa admits government failures

7 hrs ago | 303 Views

Gweru faces rising manhole cover thefts

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Timber shortage hits Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man arrested for sexual abusing 2 boys

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Gayton McKenzie's missing R146 million

19 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Scammers breach CVR database

19 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zimbabwe sees surge in business visitors

19 hrs ago | 270 Views

Simba Bhora suspension blow

19 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver steal $15,000 worth of wheat in Zambia

19 hrs ago | 472 Views

Bulawayo councillors push to ban pit bulls

19 hrs ago | 342 Views

Cotton farmers earn over US$3 million

19 hrs ago | 128 Views

SADC donates US$98,000 refrigerated truck to Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 282 Views

Councillors propose harsher penalties for littering

19 hrs ago | 121 Views

Harare firm fined for failing to submit Income Tax and PAYE returns

19 hrs ago | 223 Views

Harare dismisses reports of 24-hour parking fees

19 hrs ago | 80 Views

Harare woman fined for cyberbullying

19 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 8 Labour Court Judges

20 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zimbabwe hit by nationwide power outage

22 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Faith Zaba spends third night in detention

22 hrs ago | 272 Views

South Africa's David Mabuza dies

23 hrs ago | 967 Views

Tagwirei expelled from Zanu-PF meeting?

23 hrs ago | 5258 Views

Chamisa issues a signal for 'next Zimbabwe'

03 Jul 2025 at 13:21hrs | 1292 Views

Maminza kicked off Esidakeni farm

03 Jul 2025 at 12:45hrs | 770 Views

Harare City Council demolishes Ngezi Restaurant in Milton Park

03 Jul 2025 at 12:41hrs | 787 Views