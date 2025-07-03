Security guard arrested in $4 million Ecobank cash heist probe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have made a breakthrough in Zimbabwe's largest-ever cash heist, arresting a suspect linked to the dramatic US$4 million robbery at an Ecobank branch in central Bulawayo last year.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrest on Thursday and said the suspect is expected to appear in court on Friday. She declined to provide further details, citing the sensitivity of ongoing investigations.However, sources close to the investigation said the arrested suspect is a security guard employed by Safeguard, the company contracted to transport the cash on the day of the heist.The daring robbery occurred on October 3, 2023, outside the Ecobank branch housed in the NRZ Building on the corner of Fife Street and 9th Avenue. Safeguard security personnel were loading cash trunks into their transport van when a white Ford Ranger suddenly pulled up and blocked their path.Armed men jumped out, pointing guns at the guards and swiftly overpowered them. Within just 149 seconds, the robbers had loaded the cash trunks into their vehicle and fled the scene.No shots were fired, and the entire heist unfolded in broad daylight in front of stunned witnesses.The robbery sent shockwaves across the nation and became the largest reported cash heist in Zimbabwe's history, prompting a major manhunt and a review of private security protocols.It remains unclear whether the suspect in custody acted alone or was part of a larger syndicate. Police have previously suggested that the robbers had inside information, given the precision and speed of the operation.Safeguard and Ecobank have not issued fresh statements since the arrest.Authorities say more arrests could follow as investigations continue.