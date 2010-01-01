Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa publicly denounces 'zviganandas'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In a dramatic twist in Zanu PF's internal power dynamics, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has publicly denounced the party's controversial and influential group of politically-connected business dealers, popularly known as "zviganandas", during a fiery session of the National Consultative Assembly at the party's headquarters in Harare.

Addressing party delegates on Thursday, Mnangagwa shocked many by declaring "Pasi nezvigananda!" – a call to denounce and reject the powerful group of tenderpreneurs and shadowy wheeler-dealers long seen as benefitting from the ruling party's patronage networks. The phrase loosely translates to "Down with the zviganandas!"

The President's outburst came barely 24 hours after business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei, long considered a central figure in the party's business elite, was unceremoniously removed from the Zanu PF Central Committee. While party officials gave no formal explanation, insiders described the decision as a clear signal of shifting allegiances and rising tensions within the party's inner circles.

The term zvigananda - a colloquial Shona expression referring to corrupt, flamboyant dealers who thrive on access to state tenders and political protection — was popularised by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga in March this year. Chiwenga has repeatedly lashed out at the group, accusing them of looting public resources and exploiting their political proximity for personal gain.

Earlier this week, Chiwenga escalated his criticism, warning ominously that the "day of reckoning" was "inevitably" approaching for those who have used the state as a feeding trough.

Mnangagwa's sudden denunciation appears to align him, at least rhetorically, with Chiwenga's growing campaign to distance the party from its deeply entrenched culture of patronage. Analysts say this could mark a decisive moment in the ruling party's ongoing factional struggles, with major implications for Zimbabwe's political and business elite.

Anonymous political analyst said the President's remarks could be a tactical manoeuvre amid increasing pressure over corruption and elite enrichment.

"This could be Mnangagwa reading the temperature and trying to realign with anti-corruption sentiments within the party and broader public. But the big question is whether this signals real action or just political theatre," said the analyst.

The removal of Tagwirei, widely viewed as Mnangagwa's key financial backer and enabler, sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe's political and economic establishment. His sprawling business empire has benefitted significantly from lucrative state contracts in energy, fuel, and agriculture.

With the 2028 elections on the horizon and factional battles heating up, Mnangagwa's repudiation of the zvigananda clique could signify a recalibration of alliances — or an attempt to appease growing discontent within both party ranks and the public.

As the National Consultative Assembly continues, party insiders are closely watching whether these rhetorical shifts will translate into tangible reforms or accountability measures — or whether the "zviganandas" will simply regroup under a different banner.

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans urged to shed negative mindset

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Man stabbed to death in Southwold

12 mins ago | 2 Views

Man in court for bicycle theft

14 mins ago | 1 Views

Man rapes his older sister

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

US to drop billions of flies on Mexico and Texas

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabweans struggle to rebuild shattered lives abroad

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Gata died a bitter, angry, broken man

3 hrs ago | 686 Views

Securico ordered to pay mine US$675,000 over gold bullion heist

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Security guard arrested in $4 million Ecobank cash heist probe

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

Here's who won Zimbabwe govt's biggest road tenders

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

'Zimbabwe losing billions in tax revenue to informal sector'

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Air Zimbabwe pays $1mn to rejoin GDSs

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

ZB major shareholder blocks Ernst & Young appointment

6 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mai Jeremaya rape suspects found not guilty

6 hrs ago | 373 Views

RBZ to launch diaspora-backed securities

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe govt owes SeedCo US$40m

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mutare unveils ambitious water project

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Starafrica feels the pinch of sugar tax

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe hosts key radiation safety Conference in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Ousted NSSA boss tags Mnangagwa in letter blasting ministerial move

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe bullish over 2025 wheat yields

6 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF violence changed man's life forever

7 hrs ago | 430 Views

Dr Malusi Gigaba has completed his PhD

7 hrs ago | 382 Views

Faith Zaba granted bail after 'Mafia State' Column lands her in court

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Police arrest suspects in Zimbabwe's biggest-ever cash heist

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zimbabwe gold exports jump 25% in June

9 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zesa's Sydney Gata dies

9 hrs ago | 808 Views

Tagwirei awaits Central Committee ratification

11 hrs ago | 864 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed scrutiny over Gukurahundi reconciliation drive

11 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe's digital connectivity expands

11 hrs ago | 107 Views

Magunje cement project accused of rights abuses, displacements

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Bulawayo council flags unsafe solar installations

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Ginimbi's million-dollar supercar collection vanishes

11 hrs ago | 887 Views

Chiwenga throws presidential rival out of Zanu PF indaba

11 hrs ago | 799 Views

Witness nails Chimombe, Mpofu to US$7m goats case

11 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mnangagwa admits government failures

11 hrs ago | 336 Views

Gweru faces rising manhole cover thefts

11 hrs ago | 81 Views

Timber shortage hits Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

Man arrested for sexual abusing 2 boys

11 hrs ago | 280 Views

Gayton McKenzie's missing R146 million

23 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Scammers breach CVR database

23 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zimbabwe sees surge in business visitors

23 hrs ago | 277 Views

Simba Bhora suspension blow

23 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver steal $15,000 worth of wheat in Zambia

23 hrs ago | 494 Views

Bulawayo councillors push to ban pit bulls

23 hrs ago | 352 Views

Cotton farmers earn over US$3 million

23 hrs ago | 129 Views

SADC donates US$98,000 refrigerated truck to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 287 Views

Councillors propose harsher penalties for littering

23 hrs ago | 126 Views

Harare firm fined for failing to submit Income Tax and PAYE returns

23 hrs ago | 228 Views