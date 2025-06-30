Gata died a bitter, angry, broken man

News / National

Sydney Gata, the long-serving and controversial executive chairman of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), has died at the age of 79 - just days after his tenure was terminated by Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo.Gata, a respected electrical engineer and former academic, passed away on Wednesday, leaving behind a complex legacy marked by technical brilliance, political patronage, and deep controversy.His departure from ZESA came after Moyo officially ended his contract on June 30, 2025, following months of tense back-and-forth, as Gata reportedly tried to cling to the position by invoking his close ties with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Sources within the Energy Ministry confirmed to The NewsHawks that Moyo rejected Gata's appeals for a contract extension, insisting he step down."Gata wanted to extend his term, saying he was put there by Mnangagwa. But Minister Moyo told him he wouldn't listen to such stories. So Gata left ZESA angry, bitter, and a broken man — and died as such," one senior official said.Gata's removal is said to have exacerbated his already fragile health. He reportedly suffered from low blood pressure, a condition that can cause dizziness, fainting, and inadequate blood flow to the brain.Despite his technical expertise and reformist ambitions, Gata's two tenures at ZESA (2001–2006 and 2019–2025) were overshadowed by operational inefficiencies, persistent power shortages, ballooning debt, and widespread allegations of nepotism and mismanagement. He repeatedly denied the allegations in media interviews, insisting he was a victim of smear campaigns.His personal life also drew public scrutiny. He was formerly married to the late Ntombana Regina Gata, sister of former President Robert Mugabe. That marriage ended in divorce in January 2022.Gata's current partner, Angeline Mayahle, is the sister of Moline Mayahle — who reportedly has children with President Mnangagwa. The relationship was often cited by insiders as a source of Gata's perceived political protection, though it did little to shield him from his eventual dismissal.Mnangagwa had reinstated Gata at the helm of ZESA in 2019, reportedly to stabilise the utility during worsening energy shortages. Gata embarked on a series of structural reforms and pushed for the retooling of Zimbabwe's ageing power infrastructure. He was also an active participant in international energy forums, including the World Energy Council.Nonetheless, critics accused him of running the parastatal like a private empire, with limited accountability and increasing politicisation.His departure and sudden death have ignited debate over the future of Zimbabwe's troubled power utility, especially as the country continues to struggle with erratic electricity supply and underinvestment in the energy sector.Gata's death marks the end of an era at ZESA — one defined by a mix of visionary engineering and controversial leadership. As the government considers new leadership at the utility, questions remain over whether the next chapter will bring genuine reform or continue ZESA's troubled trajectory.