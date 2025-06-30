Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gata died a bitter, angry, broken man

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Sydney Gata, the long-serving and controversial executive chairman of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), has died at the age of 79 - just days after his tenure was terminated by Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo.

Gata, a respected electrical engineer and former academic, passed away on Wednesday, leaving behind a complex legacy marked by technical brilliance, political patronage, and deep controversy.

His departure from ZESA came after Moyo officially ended his contract on June 30, 2025, following months of tense back-and-forth, as Gata reportedly tried to cling to the position by invoking his close ties with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Sources within the Energy Ministry confirmed to The NewsHawks that Moyo rejected Gata's appeals for a contract extension, insisting he step down.

"Gata wanted to extend his term, saying he was put there by Mnangagwa. But Minister Moyo told him he wouldn't listen to such stories. So Gata left ZESA angry, bitter, and a broken man — and died as such," one senior official said.

Gata's removal is said to have exacerbated his already fragile health. He reportedly suffered from low blood pressure, a condition that can cause dizziness, fainting, and inadequate blood flow to the brain.

Despite his technical expertise and reformist ambitions, Gata's two tenures at ZESA (2001–2006 and 2019–2025) were overshadowed by operational inefficiencies, persistent power shortages, ballooning debt, and widespread allegations of nepotism and mismanagement. He repeatedly denied the allegations in media interviews, insisting he was a victim of smear campaigns.

His personal life also drew public scrutiny. He was formerly married to the late Ntombana Regina Gata, sister of former President Robert Mugabe. That marriage ended in divorce in January 2022.

Gata's current partner, Angeline Mayahle, is the sister of Moline Mayahle — who reportedly has children with President Mnangagwa. The relationship was often cited by insiders as a source of Gata's perceived political protection, though it did little to shield him from his eventual dismissal.

Mnangagwa had reinstated Gata at the helm of ZESA in 2019, reportedly to stabilise the utility during worsening energy shortages. Gata embarked on a series of structural reforms and pushed for the retooling of Zimbabwe's ageing power infrastructure. He was also an active participant in international energy forums, including the World Energy Council.

Nonetheless, critics accused him of running the parastatal like a private empire, with limited accountability and increasing politicisation.

His departure and sudden death have ignited debate over the future of Zimbabwe's troubled power utility, especially as the country continues to struggle with erratic electricity supply and underinvestment in the energy sector.

Gata's death marks the end of an era at ZESA — one defined by a mix of visionary engineering and controversial leadership. As the government considers new leadership at the utility, questions remain over whether the next chapter will bring genuine reform or continue ZESA's troubled trajectory.

Source - BD
More on: #Gata, #Zesa, #Dies

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans urged to shed negative mindset

12 mins ago | 1 Views

Man stabbed to death in Southwold

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Man in court for bicycle theft

15 mins ago | 1 Views

Man rapes his older sister

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

US to drop billions of flies on Mexico and Texas

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabweans struggle to rebuild shattered lives abroad

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa publicly denounces 'zviganandas'

3 hrs ago | 425 Views

Securico ordered to pay mine US$675,000 over gold bullion heist

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Security guard arrested in $4 million Ecobank cash heist probe

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

Here's who won Zimbabwe govt's biggest road tenders

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

'Zimbabwe losing billions in tax revenue to informal sector'

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Air Zimbabwe pays $1mn to rejoin GDSs

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

ZB major shareholder blocks Ernst & Young appointment

6 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mai Jeremaya rape suspects found not guilty

6 hrs ago | 373 Views

RBZ to launch diaspora-backed securities

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe govt owes SeedCo US$40m

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mutare unveils ambitious water project

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Starafrica feels the pinch of sugar tax

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe hosts key radiation safety Conference in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Ousted NSSA boss tags Mnangagwa in letter blasting ministerial move

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe bullish over 2025 wheat yields

6 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF violence changed man's life forever

7 hrs ago | 430 Views

Dr Malusi Gigaba has completed his PhD

7 hrs ago | 382 Views

Faith Zaba granted bail after 'Mafia State' Column lands her in court

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Police arrest suspects in Zimbabwe's biggest-ever cash heist

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zimbabwe gold exports jump 25% in June

9 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zesa's Sydney Gata dies

9 hrs ago | 808 Views

Tagwirei awaits Central Committee ratification

11 hrs ago | 864 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed scrutiny over Gukurahundi reconciliation drive

11 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe's digital connectivity expands

11 hrs ago | 107 Views

Magunje cement project accused of rights abuses, displacements

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Bulawayo council flags unsafe solar installations

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Ginimbi's million-dollar supercar collection vanishes

11 hrs ago | 887 Views

Chiwenga throws presidential rival out of Zanu PF indaba

11 hrs ago | 799 Views

Witness nails Chimombe, Mpofu to US$7m goats case

11 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mnangagwa admits government failures

11 hrs ago | 336 Views

Gweru faces rising manhole cover thefts

11 hrs ago | 81 Views

Timber shortage hits Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

Man arrested for sexual abusing 2 boys

11 hrs ago | 280 Views

Gayton McKenzie's missing R146 million

23 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Scammers breach CVR database

23 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zimbabwe sees surge in business visitors

23 hrs ago | 277 Views

Simba Bhora suspension blow

23 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver steal $15,000 worth of wheat in Zambia

23 hrs ago | 494 Views

Bulawayo councillors push to ban pit bulls

23 hrs ago | 352 Views

Cotton farmers earn over US$3 million

23 hrs ago | 129 Views

SADC donates US$98,000 refrigerated truck to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 287 Views

Councillors propose harsher penalties for littering

23 hrs ago | 126 Views

Harare firm fined for failing to submit Income Tax and PAYE returns

23 hrs ago | 228 Views