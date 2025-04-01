Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man rapes his older sister

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 21-year-old man from Matobo has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping his 23-year-old sister during a harrowing incident that took place earlier this year.

The offender, whose identity has been withheld to protect the victim, was convicted following a full trial at the Gwanda Magistrates' Court. He resides under the jurisdiction of Chief Masuku.

The court heard that the offence occurred on April 1, 2025, after the siblings' mother had left the children at home while she went out to do part-time work.

According to the state's case, the accused took advantage of the situation when the youngest sibling went to the bathroom, leaving him alone with the complainant who was asleep in the bedroom.

He entered the bedroom and raped her.

After the assault, he dressed and attempted to leave the room but was confronted by his younger sister at the door, who asked what he was doing in the bedroom. The accused allegedly tried to assault her, prompting her to flee and raise the alarm.

The matter was later reported to their mother and subsequently to the police, leading to the offender's arrest.

In delivering sentence, the court emphasised the gravity of the offence, particularly given the betrayal of trust and the familial relationship between the victim and the perpetrator. The accused was handed a 16-year custodial sentence, with the court underscoring its commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society from sexual abuse, especially within domestic settings.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Rape, #Court, #Jailed

