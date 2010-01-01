Man in court for bicycle theft

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 45-year-old man from Mahatshula North has appeared in court after he allegedly stole a bicycle belonging to a 15-year-old boy at a shopping centre in Queens Park East.The accused, Nicholas Mlunjwana, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Evia Matura facing a charge of theft. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to July 7 for trial.According to the State's case, the incident occurred on May 12 when Mlunjwana approached the teenager, who was riding his bicycle near Queens Park East shops. He reportedly asked the boy to accompany him on an errand, but the teen refused.The boy later parked his bicycle outside a local supermarket and went inside. Mlunjwana is alleged to have followed him into the store but exited before the teenager. It is during that time that he reportedly took the bicycle.On May 26, nearly two weeks after the theft, the complainant spotted Mlunjwana and alerted his father. The matter was reported to the police, leading to the suspect's arrest.The bicycle, valued at US$140, has not been recovered.