Man stabbed to death in Southwold

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a 29-year-old man's body with stab wounds along Stratford Road in Southwold in the early hours of Sunday.The deceased, identified as Gift Moyo, was found at approximately 1:30AM by a company driver who was dropping off colleagues after a night shift.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident, saying the driver had turned into Stratford Road from Plumtree Road when one of the passengers requested to be dropped off nearby."After travelling about seven metres into Stratford Road, the driver noticed a person lying on the ground. He stopped the vehicle to offer assistance, but upon checking, he discovered that the individual was unresponsive and appeared to be dead," Msebele said.Police were immediately contacted and responded to the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that Moyo had suffered two stab wounds - one on the lower left chest and another on the back right shoulder.The motive for the killing remains unknown, and no arrests have been made so far.Police have since appealed to members of the public for any information that could assist in identifying and apprehending the suspect(s) involved."We urge anyone with knowledge about the incident or who may have been in the vicinity at the time to come forward. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence," said Inspector Msebele.The investigation is ongoing.