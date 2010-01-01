Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man stabbed to death in Southwold

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a 29-year-old man's body with stab wounds along Stratford Road in Southwold in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Gift Moyo, was found at approximately 1:30AM by a company driver who was dropping off colleagues after a night shift.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident, saying the driver had turned into Stratford Road from Plumtree Road when one of the passengers requested to be dropped off nearby.

"After travelling about seven metres into Stratford Road, the driver noticed a person lying on the ground. He stopped the vehicle to offer assistance, but upon checking, he discovered that the individual was unresponsive and appeared to be dead," Msebele said.

Police were immediately contacted and responded to the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that Moyo had suffered two stab wounds - one on the lower left chest and another on the back right shoulder.

The motive for the killing remains unknown, and no arrests have been made so far.

Police have since appealed to members of the public for any information that could assist in identifying and apprehending the suspect(s) involved.

"We urge anyone with knowledge about the incident or who may have been in the vicinity at the time to come forward. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence," said Inspector Msebele.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source - southerneye
More on: #Court, #Theft, #Bicycle

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans urged to shed negative mindset

47 mins ago | 23 Views

Man in court for bicycle theft

50 mins ago | 17 Views

Man rapes his older sister

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

US to drop billions of flies on Mexico and Texas

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabweans struggle to rebuild shattered lives abroad

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Gata died a bitter, angry, broken man

3 hrs ago | 902 Views

Mnangagwa publicly denounces 'zviganandas'

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

Securico ordered to pay mine US$675,000 over gold bullion heist

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Security guard arrested in $4 million Ecobank cash heist probe

4 hrs ago | 541 Views

Here's who won Zimbabwe govt's biggest road tenders

5 hrs ago | 496 Views

'Zimbabwe losing billions in tax revenue to informal sector'

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Air Zimbabwe pays $1mn to rejoin GDSs

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

ZB major shareholder blocks Ernst & Young appointment

6 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mai Jeremaya rape suspects found not guilty

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

RBZ to launch diaspora-backed securities

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe govt owes SeedCo US$40m

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mutare unveils ambitious water project

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Starafrica feels the pinch of sugar tax

6 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe hosts key radiation safety Conference in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Ousted NSSA boss tags Mnangagwa in letter blasting ministerial move

7 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe bullish over 2025 wheat yields

7 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF violence changed man's life forever

8 hrs ago | 436 Views

Dr Malusi Gigaba has completed his PhD

8 hrs ago | 393 Views

Faith Zaba granted bail after 'Mafia State' Column lands her in court

8 hrs ago | 214 Views

Police arrest suspects in Zimbabwe's biggest-ever cash heist

8 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zimbabwe gold exports jump 25% in June

10 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zesa's Sydney Gata dies

10 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tagwirei awaits Central Committee ratification

11 hrs ago | 868 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed scrutiny over Gukurahundi reconciliation drive

11 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zimbabwe's digital connectivity expands

11 hrs ago | 109 Views

Magunje cement project accused of rights abuses, displacements

11 hrs ago | 149 Views

Bulawayo council flags unsafe solar installations

11 hrs ago | 347 Views

Ginimbi's million-dollar supercar collection vanishes

11 hrs ago | 902 Views

Chiwenga throws presidential rival out of Zanu PF indaba

11 hrs ago | 801 Views

Witness nails Chimombe, Mpofu to US$7m goats case

11 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mnangagwa admits government failures

11 hrs ago | 339 Views

Gweru faces rising manhole cover thefts

11 hrs ago | 83 Views

Timber shortage hits Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 195 Views

Man arrested for sexual abusing 2 boys

11 hrs ago | 280 Views

Gayton McKenzie's missing R146 million

24 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Scammers breach CVR database

24 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zimbabwe sees surge in business visitors

24 hrs ago | 277 Views

Simba Bhora suspension blow

24 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver steal $15,000 worth of wheat in Zambia

24 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bulawayo councillors push to ban pit bulls

24 hrs ago | 352 Views

Cotton farmers earn over US$3 million

24 hrs ago | 129 Views

SADC donates US$98,000 refrigerated truck to Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 287 Views

Councillors propose harsher penalties for littering

24 hrs ago | 126 Views

Harare firm fined for failing to submit Income Tax and PAYE returns

24 hrs ago | 228 Views