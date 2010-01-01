Zimbabweans urged to shed negative mindset

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans must overcome negative perceptions about their country and embrace the abundant opportunities and resources available to them, Forty Investments chief executive Clemence Kunzekweguta has said.Speaking at the Zimbabwe Institute of Management (ZIM) awards ceremony held recently, Kunzekweguta challenged Zimbabweans to rebuild confidence in their economy and national potential, saying a defeatist mindset was one of the biggest barriers to progress."We have been sold a dummy to think negatively about ourselves and our country," he said. "This is a psychological racket designed to control people, making them fearful, subservient and afraid, thereby keeping them in poverty."Kunzekweguta stressed that Zimbabwe is richly endowed with both intellectual and natural resources. What is needed, he said, is a strategic approach to unlocking value and fostering resilience."The challenges we face are not unique to us - they are global. We just need a different strategy to manoeuvre through them," he added.He encouraged business leaders and institutions to adopt the Dynamic Capabilities View (DCV) - a strategic management framework that enables organisations to adapt and grow in volatile environments."In order to create wealth and be successful regardless of circumstances, we must embrace DCV. It's a powerful tool for renewal and growth in today's ever-evolving global landscape," Kunzekweguta noted.He also called on Zimbabwean leaders to think differently and use innovation as a springboard for growth."As we continue to navigate the complexities of the global economy, it is imperative that our leaders adopt fresh approaches and cutting-edge technologies. The leaders we celebrate this evening are already doing that - they're not just adapting, they're driving transformation."ZIM president Remigio Chingara echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the pivotal role of leadership in shaping the future. He said advancements in technology, particularly artificial intelligence, were redefining how organisations manage and grow."We must embrace these tools not as threats, but as catalysts - enablers that support sharper decision-making, greater efficiency, and inclusive development," Chingara said.He added that the ZIM Awards honour individuals and institutions that have shown exceptional leadership, innovation, ethical values, and commitment to excellence."These awards celebrate impact. They recognise those who haven't just led, but who have inspired, empowered, and transformed the people and communities around them," said Chingara.