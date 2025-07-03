Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man bashed for trying to fall in love with a Sangoma

by Simbarashe Sithole
A 56-year-old Plumtree man was allegedly bashed by a jealous man who accused him of trying to lure his wife into a relationship.

Richard Bhekithemba filed a police report after he was assaulted by Maliwa Ngwenya (72).

Ngwenya alleged that Bekhithemba was trying to lure his wife who is a traditional healer, into a relationship.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts where Ngwenya appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Nembaware sentenced Ngwenya to six months in prison, which was wholly suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence for a period of five years.

Ngwenya told the court that he had to assault the complainant after suspecting that he was trying to lure his wife into a relationship.

"Your worship l assaulted the complainant because he was always at my house trying to lure my wife, who is a traditional healer, into a relationship," lamented Ngwenya.

"He does not respect me because he wants to take my wife, at one point he phoned my wife at night while l was having quality time with her."

The court heard that on June 26 Bhekithemba was seen roaming around the convict's yard, and a misunderstanding arose.

Ngwenya assaulted the complainant, and a police report was filed, leading to his arrest.

Sheila Nyathi prosecuted.

Source - Byo24News

