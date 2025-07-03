Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pakistani millers wreck havoc

by Paul Ndou
3 hrs ago | Views
Local grain milling companies are crying foul over the invasion of stipulated reserved sectors by foreign nationals.

Speaking on the sidelines of an engagement with the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, small millers from Bulawayo said the milling sector reserved for locals under the law is now being invaded by foreigners, particularly Pakistanis.

One local miller, James Kamono who owns Marula Milling company, said the foreigners were trading mealie meals at questionable prices.

The Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act in Zimbabwe reserves certain sectors, including grain milling, for ownership by Zimbabwean citizens. This means that, in principle, only businesses owned by locals are permitted to operate in these sectors.

"One of the challenges we are having as small millers is the invasion of this reserved sector by foreign nationals," Kamono said. "These foreign nationals, particularly the Pakistanis, are selling mealie meals at low questionable prices. This has lowered our production and sales," he lamented.

 Kamono called on the Government to put stiffer policies and penalties to safeguard the reserved sector for locals.

"We spoke about indigenisation and the reserved sector, but I think we need to push more on that issue of indigenisation and the reserved sector because we have so many foreigners opening their milling companies and that is affecting our operations," he added. Another Southern Region milling company owner, Mthandazo Moyo, owner of Shakata Investments, said the invasion of the sector by the Pakistanis was worsening the burden of the already struggling milling businesses.

"The big problem that we are facing is financial muscle. As small miller we do not have the capital to buy many tonnes of maize and the situation is worsened by foreigners who are taking over the sectors reserved for locals," said Moyo. Meanwhile, milling companies welcomed the efforts by Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), which is set to facilitate the movement of maize from the Northern to the Southern Region of the country as part of Government efforts to ensure food security. Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting, GMAZ Southern Region Vice Chair, Mthokozizi Sibanda said movement of maize will permit farmers to access more markets while allowing small millers to access raw materials at a better cost.

 "We want to appreciate the Government in ensuring there is food security in the Southern Region. As we speak right now most millers are seized with buying local maize as you know for the past few years we have been importing from abroad and currently we have been asked by the Government to assist our local farmers in selling and exploring the local market," Sibanda said. He added that localtrade will allow a quick turnover in the movement of maize. "Most millers are seized with that opportunity and we want to appreciate that because that comes in handy. "Local purchases of grain are key over the turnover of the movement of maize we want to bring it from the northern Region into the Southern Region which might take a day or so which is an advantage and is key to our milling plants as we bring that necessary raw material," said the GMAZ vice Chairperson.

According to Sibanda, the movement of maize from the Northern Region will allow the country to fully utilize the local milling capacity. "Not only that, the export of labour has stopped particularly over our milling plants. We are now buying locally, promoting the local farmers and improving our capacity utilization of our milling plants. "This is key in our industrial development, national development as well

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

No one is above criticism - not even the President

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Let us restore our identity

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man bashed for trying to fall in love with a Sangoma

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

US Congress proposes sanctions against South Africa

5 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zimbabweans urged to shed negative mindset

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Man stabbed to death in Southwold

7 hrs ago | 318 Views

Man in court for bicycle theft

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Man rapes his older sister

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

US to drop billions of flies on Mexico and Texas

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabweans struggle to rebuild shattered lives abroad

9 hrs ago | 652 Views

Gata died a bitter, angry, broken man

9 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Mnangagwa publicly denounces 'zviganandas'

10 hrs ago | 806 Views

Securico ordered to pay mine US$675,000 over gold bullion heist

11 hrs ago | 400 Views

Security guard arrested in $4 million Ecobank cash heist probe

11 hrs ago | 684 Views

Here's who won Zimbabwe govt's biggest road tenders

11 hrs ago | 673 Views

'Zimbabwe losing billions in tax revenue to informal sector'

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

Air Zimbabwe pays $1mn to rejoin GDSs

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

ZB major shareholder blocks Ernst & Young appointment

12 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mai Jeremaya rape suspects found not guilty

12 hrs ago | 450 Views

RBZ to launch diaspora-backed securities

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe govt owes SeedCo US$40m

13 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mutare unveils ambitious water project

13 hrs ago | 125 Views

Starafrica feels the pinch of sugar tax

13 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe hosts key radiation safety Conference in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ousted NSSA boss tags Mnangagwa in letter blasting ministerial move

13 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwe bullish over 2025 wheat yields

13 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF violence changed man's life forever

14 hrs ago | 460 Views

Dr Malusi Gigaba has completed his PhD

14 hrs ago | 447 Views

Faith Zaba granted bail after 'Mafia State' Column lands her in court

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Police arrest suspects in Zimbabwe's biggest-ever cash heist

14 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zimbabwe gold exports jump 25% in June

16 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zesa's Sydney Gata dies

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Tagwirei awaits Central Committee ratification

17 hrs ago | 906 Views

Zimbabwe faces renewed scrutiny over Gukurahundi reconciliation drive

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwe's digital connectivity expands

17 hrs ago | 128 Views

Magunje cement project accused of rights abuses, displacements

17 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo council flags unsafe solar installations

17 hrs ago | 479 Views

Ginimbi's million-dollar supercar collection vanishes

17 hrs ago | 961 Views

Chiwenga throws presidential rival out of Zanu PF indaba

17 hrs ago | 853 Views

Witness nails Chimombe, Mpofu to US$7m goats case

18 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mnangagwa admits government failures

18 hrs ago | 352 Views

Gweru faces rising manhole cover thefts

18 hrs ago | 103 Views

Timber shortage hits Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Man arrested for sexual abusing 2 boys

18 hrs ago | 301 Views

Gayton McKenzie's missing R146 million

03 Jul 2025 at 19:25hrs | 1286 Views

Scammers breach CVR database

03 Jul 2025 at 19:16hrs | 1011 Views

Zimbabwe sees surge in business visitors

03 Jul 2025 at 19:15hrs | 278 Views

Simba Bhora suspension blow

03 Jul 2025 at 19:14hrs | 553 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver steal $15,000 worth of wheat in Zambia

03 Jul 2025 at 19:13hrs | 503 Views