Elephant kills British and New Zealand tourists in Zambia

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO female tourists, including a British pensioner, have been killed by a charging elephant while on safari in Zambia, police have told the BBC.Easton Taylor, 68, from the UK and 67-year-old Alison Taylor from New Zealand were attacked by a female elephant that was with a calf at the South Luangwa National Park, said local police chief Robertson Mweemba.The two tourists were trampled to death by the nursing elephant after efforts by tour guides to stop it by firing shots failed. Both women died at the scene, he said.The British Foreign Office said it was supporting the family of a British woman who had died in Zambia and was liaising with local authorities.Mr Mweemba said the two women were part of a guided safari group who were walking in the park on Thursday when the elephant charged towards them at high speed.The two tourists had stayed for four days at the Big Lagoon Camp, about 600 km (370 miles) from the capital, Lusaka, where the attack happened."They were moving to other camps when the elephant charged from behind. We are really sorry that we have lost our visitors," Mr Mweemba said."They both died on the spot," he added.It is not clear whether the pair were related.Female elephants are very protective of their calves and Zambian authorities have previously called on tourists to exercise extreme caution while observing wildlife around the country."It is very difficult to control the animals and tourists like feeding them," Mr Mweemba said.Last year, two American tourists were killed in separate attacks by elephants in the southern African country. Both cases involved elderly tourists who were in a safari vehicle when they were attacked.