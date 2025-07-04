Scottland hikes gate charges for Caps clash

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) has approved a request by top-flight newcomers Scottland FC to increase gate charges for their highly anticipated home match against giants Caps United, scheduled for Sunday at Rufaro Stadium.In a letter addressed to Scottland FC chief executive officer, acting PSL boss Rodwell Thabe confirmed that the league had granted permission to treat the fixture as a high-profile encounter, warranting revised ticket pricing."We refer to your request for an upward review of gate charges for your Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Caps United FC. Your request has been approved, and the match shall be treated as a high-profile event," wrote Thabe.Under the new pricing structure, fans will now pay US$5 for the rest of the ground, up from the standard US$3. Tickets for the VIP Grandstands have been set at US$10, while those wishing to sit in the VIP Bucket Seats will fork out US$20.The PSL has also confirmed that access to the VVIP directors' enclosure will be strictly reserved for PSL VVIP cardholders only.The decision to raise ticket prices comes amid growing interest in the match, with Caps United expected to draw a large crowd. It also marks a significant moment for Scottland FC, who are enjoying a solid debut season in the top flight and are eager to capitalize on their clash with one of Zimbabwe's traditional football powerhouses.Club officials say the hike is meant to help cover increasing matchday expenses and security costs, given the expected turnout.Sunday's match at Rufaro promises to be an electric affair, with both teams desperate for points—Caps United to close in on the league leaders, and Scottland to continue proving their credentials as serious PSL contenders.