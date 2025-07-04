Egodini Mall project tarnishes BCC

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
As delays and controversy continue to dog the long-awaited Egodini Mall and Transport Hub redevelopment project, calls for greater accountability in local governance have reached fever pitch. The stalled project has become a symbol of missed opportunities and eroded public trust, underscoring the critical importance of transparency and responsible leadership in municipal operations.

The Egodini project, launched nearly a decade ago, initially promised a state-of-the-art shopping complex and a modern integrated transport hub that would transform Bulawayo's city centre. However, the reality on the ground tells a different story — after years of inactivity and shifting plans, only a rudimentary taxi rank has materialised.

Public anxiety deepened recently after South African-based contractor Terracotta Trading (Pvt) Ltd proposed a dramatic reduction in its investment commitment — slashing the project budget from US$60 million to just US$10.5 million. This move has not only alarmed city stakeholders but also triggered legal implications under public procurement laws, which require that any substantial change in scope be re-advertised, further complicating and delaying the project.

Experts warn that such drastic changes signal potential financial instability or a lack of commitment from the contractor. According to city officials, the proposal raises serious concerns about the viability and quality of the final product, with fears mounting that the revised project will fall far short of the original vision.

"Investors are wary of projects with shifting goalposts," said one council source. "When a development of this scale becomes bogged down by delays and uncertainty, it creates ripple effects — from reduced business confidence to lost income opportunities for small traders who were banking on increased foot traffic."

Indeed, the unfulfilled promises of the Egodini project have already had visible effects. Traffic congestion in the city centre has worsened, public transport operations remain chaotic, and residents feel betrayed by the lack of progress.

Local civic groups have joined in the criticism, demanding that the Bulawayo City Council exercise stricter oversight, demand performance bonds, and provide regular updates to the public. Many believe the council must reassert control and ensure that future public-private partnerships are managed with greater diligence.

Analysts point out that accountability at the local authority level is non-negotiable. Municipal governments are entrusted with overseeing critical services that affect the daily lives of citizens — from infrastructure development to public health and safety. When trust in these institutions is undermined, service delivery suffers, and public engagement diminishes.

To avoid similar failures in the future, the Bulawayo City Council is being urged to adopt a governance model rooted in transparency, responsiveness, performance measurement, legal compliance, and public participation.

"Public confidence is crucial for the success of large-scale developments," said a civic watchdog spokesperson. "Once lost, it's difficult to regain. The Egodini mess should be a wake-up call — not just for Bulawayo, but for all local authorities in Zimbabwe."

As Bulawayo continues to grapple with the fallout from the Egodini saga, residents hope the lessons learned will pave the way for a more transparent, inclusive, and results-driven approach to future city development projects.

Source - The Chronicle
