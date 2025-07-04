Mafume defends Harare's water quality

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, along with senior city officials, on Thursday appeared before the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) to respond to allegations of violating residents' environmental and water rights due to poor water and sewer management.Mayor Mafume was accompanied by Acting Town Clerk Engineer Phakamile Mabhena Moyo and Acting Director of Water Engineer Richard Kunyandini following a subpoena issued last month. The summons required the officials to address long-standing concerns about the city's water quality, sewer system failures, and the contamination of Lake Chivero, Harare's main water source."Please take notice that you are required… to give evidence in connection with alleged violation of environmental rights, including the right to water in respect of Harare residents due to the contamination of Lake Chivero, as well as the cholera outbreaks in Harare in 2019 due to mismanagement of sewer," read the subpoena issued by the ZHRC.The Commission convened the hearing as part of its mandate to uphold human rights and investigate complaints concerning the delivery of basic public services, particularly those linked to health and environmental wellbeing.Speaking to the media after the session, Mayor Mafume defended the quality of water being supplied by the City of Harare, stating that it met internationally recognised standards and posed no health risk to residents."We were at the Commission discussing issues related to the supply of Harare water and the challenges thereof," Mafume said."We addressed the water quality. Harare water quality is up to standard. It is tested according to organisational standards by ISO. We also test our water at Morton Jaffray [Water Works] at 30-minute intervals, and it is also tested by City Health and other independent laboratories," he added.Mafume reassured the public that Harare's municipal water was not only safe for consumption but also essential in curbing disease outbreaks."We assured the Commission and the public at large that Harare water is safe to drink and is the difference between us and diseases. In fact, many of the people who sell bottled water simply sell Harare water that they filter again," he claimed.The appearance before the ZHRC comes amid growing concern from residents and health experts over continued water shortages, sewer bursts, and poor waste management in many parts of the city. Civic organisations have repeatedly accused the council of neglecting its constitutional duty to provide clean, safe water and a healthy environment.While the Commission has not yet released its findings, Thursday's hearing marks a critical step in assessing the human rights implications of Harare's water and sanitation challenges, and whether the local authority has lived up to its obligations.