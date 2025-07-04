Councilors in near fist fight over international trips

News / National

by Staff reporter

A tense Masvingo City Council meeting held on June 27 nearly turned violent as councilors clashed over a proposed international trip to Zambia and the licensing of a new liquor operator in Hillside Extension.Tempers flared during the full council meeting when the Public Works and Planning Committee, chaired by Ward 8 Councilor Richard Musekiwa, recommended a "look and learn" visit to Kitwe, Zambia — a sister city to Masvingo — to study a solar power plant similar to one the council aims to implement at Bushmead Water Works.However, opposition to the proposed trip came from councilors in the Finance and General Purpose Committee and the Health and Housing Committee, who argued that the local authority was financially constrained and could not justify the expenditure.Tensions reportedly reached boiling point when Ward 3 Councilor Maxwell Madhuna, chairperson of the Health Committee, clashed with Ward 10 Councilor Sengerai Manyanga and Proportional Representation (PR) Councilor Esther Zishiri, both of whom supported the trip alongside Musekiwa."Madhuna pointed out that council had already funded recent international trips — including one to Japan for the Mayor and Health Director — and noted that Councilor Manyanga was also scheduled for another trip to China," a source familiar with the proceedings told this publication.He was supported by Finance Committee Chairperson Bernard Muchokwa and PR Councilor Alaica Time, who joined the chorus of objections. What followed, according to insiders, was an intense exchange of "harsh words and vulgar language" as the two factions refused to compromise."The tension between Manyanga and Madhuna was palpable. They were nose-to-nose, and a fistfight nearly broke out before cooler heads prevailed," the source said.Eventually, the council resolved to limit the trip to only the city's engineers, who have the technical expertise to assess and replicate the Kitwe project, rather than sending the entire committee.The explosive meeting was also shaped by lingering tensions from a previous disagreement over a licensing dispute in San Siro, Hillside Extension, where the Health Committee had recommended approval for a new liquor operator. The proposal was blocked by Manyanga's committee, citing noise concerns and competition fears.Councilor Madhuna insisted the proposed bar had met all requirements, including installing soundproofing equipment, and accused Manyanga and Councilor Zishiri of being influenced by an existing nightspot operator in the area."Madhuna accused them of protecting a competitor who didn't want new players in the market," said the source. "He even suggested they had been paid to block the new license."The matter was eventually referred back to the committee for further scrutiny and will be brought forward again at the next full council meeting.The council's sharp divisions have raised concerns among residents and civic groups about governance standards and prioritisation of service delivery over personal and political interests.