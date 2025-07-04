Chief Sogwala to be laid to rest Sunday

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE curtain will fall on one of Zimbabwe's longest-serving traditional leaders as Chief Sogwala of Lower Gweru is set to be buried Sunday 6 July 2025, at his homestead in Ward 7, Sogwala Village.Gweru District Development Coordinator Tarisai Mudadigwa confirmed the burial, saying the revered chief will be laid to rest at 10AM."All is set for the burial of Chief Sogwala. Mourners are gathered at his homestead in Sogwala Village," he said.Chief Sogwala, who took up the throne in 1981, died peacefully at the age of 92—marking the end of a four-decade reign defined by wisdom, integrity, and a passion for development.Midlands Provincial Chief's Council chairperson, Chief Ngungumbane, led tributes, describing him as a giant whose influence went beyond traditional boundaries."Chief Sogwala was a beacon of tradition and progress. He championed rural industrialisation and aligned with Vision 2030 by pushing for economic empowerment in his community," said Chief Ngungumbane.He hailed Chief Sogwala's knack for balancing modernisation with cultural values, calling him a "fountain of knowledge" who never compromised on heritage."His wise counsel, unity-driven leadership, and commitment to development will remain etched in our hearts. The Midlands province is in mourning. Zimbabwe has lost a true pillar," he said.Chief Sogwala's tenure saw him become a voice of reason, a defender of tradition, and a man who walked with both elders and youth alike.His passing leaves a huge void not just in the traditional leadership structure, but in the heart of the community he served with unmatched dedication.Rest in power, Chief Sogwala.