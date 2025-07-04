Mai Jeremaya breaks silence after rape accused acquitted

News / National

by Staff reporter

Social media personality Ashley Masendeke, widely known as Mai Jeremaya, has broken her silence following the acquittal of two men she had accused of rape, expressing gratitude for the public support she received and affirming her belief in her personal truth despite the court's decision.Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie, the men accused by Mai Jeremaya of gang-raping her at a Harare lodge in April 2025, were acquitted on Friday, July 4, by Harare magistrate Letwin Rwodzi, who ruled that the State had failed to provide sufficient evidence to support a conviction beyond reasonable doubt.In a heartfelt statement posted to her official Facebook page the same day, Mai Jeremaya acknowledged the court's ruling and said she was relieved to have seen the case through to its conclusion, even though the outcome did not go in her favour."Today marks the end of the court procedures. The court ruled and acquitted the two men I had accused of raping me. They are free," she wrote.The social media influencer thanked her supporters for standing with her during what she described as a difficult and emotionally draining journey."I am no longer as ashamed as I was when I first broke out the story because you stood with me. I feel relieved because I managed to pursue this case to the end," she added.While recognising the court's ruling, Mai Jeremaya emphasized that the decision did not nullify her experience."It was always going to be their word against mine—and that is what I am left with: my truth," she said.She also revealed that she had initially considered keeping the matter private, fearing public backlash and societal shame. However, she decided to come forward in the hope that her story might inspire or guide others facing similar trauma."I refused to stay silent out of fear of being shamed. Only God knows everything. Thank you for standing with me. I trust that the Almighty will grant you the desires of your hearts," she said.The case, which drew significant public attention due to Mai Jeremaya's profile as a digital content creator, has ignited a wider debate in Zimbabwe over the delicate balance between supporting victims of sexual assault and protecting individuals from false accusations.In closing her statement, Mai Jeremaya said she was grateful that her voice had been heard in court and expressed hope that her experience would serve as a learning point."I'm simply grateful that my voice was heard in a court of law, and I hope my case can stand as an example of what to do—or what not to do—when faced with a similar ordeal."The matter is now closed legally, but public discourse around it is expected to continue as Zimbabwe grapples with issues of sexual violence, justice, and the evolving role of social media in shaping narratives.