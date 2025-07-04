Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mai Jeremaya breaks silence after rape accused acquitted

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Social media personality Ashley Masendeke, widely known as Mai Jeremaya, has broken her silence following the acquittal of two men she had accused of rape, expressing gratitude for the public support she received and affirming her belief in her personal truth despite the court's decision.

Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie, the men accused by Mai Jeremaya of gang-raping her at a Harare lodge in April 2025, were acquitted on Friday, July 4, by Harare magistrate Letwin Rwodzi, who ruled that the State had failed to provide sufficient evidence to support a conviction beyond reasonable doubt.

In a heartfelt statement posted to her official Facebook page the same day, Mai Jeremaya acknowledged the court's ruling and said she was relieved to have seen the case through to its conclusion, even though the outcome did not go in her favour.

"Today marks the end of the court procedures. The court ruled and acquitted the two men I had accused of raping me. They are free," she wrote.

The social media influencer thanked her supporters for standing with her during what she described as a difficult and emotionally draining journey.

"I am no longer as ashamed as I was when I first broke out the story because you stood with me. I feel relieved because I managed to pursue this case to the end," she added.

While recognising the court's ruling, Mai Jeremaya emphasized that the decision did not nullify her experience.

"It was always going to be their word against mine—and that is what I am left with: my truth," she said.

She also revealed that she had initially considered keeping the matter private, fearing public backlash and societal shame. However, she decided to come forward in the hope that her story might inspire or guide others facing similar trauma.

"I refused to stay silent out of fear of being shamed. Only God knows everything. Thank you for standing with me. I trust that the Almighty will grant you the desires of your hearts," she said.

The case, which drew significant public attention due to Mai Jeremaya's profile as a digital content creator, has ignited a wider debate in Zimbabwe over the delicate balance between supporting victims of sexual assault and protecting individuals from false accusations.

In closing her statement, Mai Jeremaya said she was grateful that her voice had been heard in court and expressed hope that her experience would serve as a learning point.

"I'm simply grateful that my voice was heard in a court of law, and I hope my case can stand as an example of what to do—or what not to do—when faced with a similar ordeal."

The matter is now closed legally, but public discourse around it is expected to continue as Zimbabwe grapples with issues of sexual violence, justice, and the evolving role of social media in shaping narratives. 

Source - pindula
More on: #Jeramaya, #Rape, #Court

Comments


Must Read

New mall opens in Bulawayo CBD

46 mins ago | 97 Views

Calls grow for overhaul of councils procurement systems

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Crossborder4ED condemns smuggling

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Men urged to break the silence on mental health struggles

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Billiat, Chikuhwa flops at Scottland FC

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Teacher hangs self, leaves phone numbers as note

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Internal disputes rock Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Employee blows employer's US$2,937 on hotel stay

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimparks begins multi-year wildlife relocation to Matusadona

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mucheke main bridge now 58% complete

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe govt privatising prisons?

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe considering a Congestion Tax?

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Man jailed for stealing condoms, cigarettes and bread

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe highway robbers jailed 144 years

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zinara moves to equip, fuel road authorities

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Econet doubles 5G coverage and price ahead of Victoria Falls Marathon

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Nestle battling with counterfeits on the market

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Gono exposes former employees

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Chivayo gifts Jah Prayzah's wife a new Land Rover Defender

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Ecobank robbery case collapses

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chief Sogwala to be laid to rest Sunday

7 hrs ago | 229 Views

Welshman Ncube apologises to Court for filing fake case citations

7 hrs ago | 544 Views

Scottland FC dominate mid-season transfer race

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe activists under scrutiny over Mnangagwa wife's UK visit?

7 hrs ago | 530 Views

Man tries to sell human flesh in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 279 Views

Gono accused of extortion, fabrication

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Blitz-krieg them all! A call for action against illegal urban operations

7 hrs ago | 107 Views

Councilors in near fist fight over international trips

7 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mafume defends Harare's water quality

7 hrs ago | 30 Views

Egodini Mall project tarnishes BCC

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Scottland hikes gate charges for Caps clash

7 hrs ago | 29 Views

CEO acquitted of criminal abuse of duty

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Sangoma has a message for Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 270 Views

Elephant kills British and New Zealand tourists in Zambia

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Tagwirei lacks Zanu-PF grassroots support,' says activist

9 hrs ago | 261 Views

Man jailed for possession of live ammunition

9 hrs ago | 287 Views

Armed robbery charges dropped

14 hrs ago | 705 Views

No one is above criticism - not even the President

19 hrs ago | 541 Views

Pakistani millers wreck havoc

19 hrs ago | 641 Views

Let us restore our identity

19 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man bashed for trying to fall in love with a Sangoma

19 hrs ago | 728 Views

US Congress proposes sanctions against South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Zimbabweans urged to shed negative mindset

23 hrs ago | 412 Views

Man stabbed to death in Southwold

23 hrs ago | 533 Views

Man in court for bicycle theft

24 hrs ago | 202 Views

Man rapes his older sister

04 Jul 2025 at 16:37hrs | 769 Views

US to drop billions of flies on Mexico and Texas

04 Jul 2025 at 16:26hrs | 704 Views

Zimbabweans struggle to rebuild shattered lives abroad

04 Jul 2025 at 16:13hrs | 862 Views

Gata died a bitter, angry, broken man

04 Jul 2025 at 15:46hrs | 3843 Views