Chivayo gifts Jah Prayzah's wife a new Land Rover Defender

News / National

by Staff reporter

Business mogul Wicknell Chivayo has once again flexed his financial muscle, this time gifting a brand new 2025 Land Rover Defender 3.0 D, valued at over US$120,000, to Rufaro Makombe, wife of celebrated musician Jah Prayzah, born Mukudzeyi Mukombe, who turned 38 on 4 July.The gift, handed over through Exquisite Car Dealership, came as a surprise birthday gesture not to the artist himself, but to the woman Chivayo described as "the quiet power behind the man."Chivayo, a controversial figure often labelled a "tenderpreneur" due to his alleged links to murky government contracts, took to social media to lavish praise on Mai Mukombe, highlighting her role in Jah Prayzah's success."On this special day, I wish to celebrate you differently, acknowledging the quiet power behind the man we know as Jah Prayzah," Chivayo wrote. "As men, we often overlook the women who stand firmly behind us… the special people who turn our houses into homes and raise our children while we work hard day and night."In the post, Chivayo instructed the award-winning artist to escort his wife to collect her "fully paid for" luxury vehicle."Please ask Jah to go with you and see Victor at Exquisite Car Dealership. Your brand spanking new 2025 Land Rover Defender 3.0 D full spec is ready for collection," he said.The generous offering has added to the growing list of extravagant gifts Jah Prayzah and his camp have received from Chivayo. The musician and his 3G Band are estimated to have benefitted to the tune of over US$1 million in cars and cash from the businessman.Jah Prayzah, a known supporter of the ruling Zanu PF, has often found himself at the centre of controversy for his close ties with political elites and wealthy benefactors like Chivayo. The nature and origin of Chivayo's wealth have long raised eyebrows, with critics accusing him of using state-linked contracts and patronage networks to amass riches.Nonetheless, for the Mukombe household, the gesture capped off a memorable birthday — one that not only celebrated Jah Prayzah's artistry and influence but also showered gratitude on the woman behind the scenes.