Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nestle battling with counterfeits on the market

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Nestle Zimbabwe has announced a collaborative crackdown on counterfeit products, working closely with government agencies to identify and remove fake items masquerading as genuine Nestle goods from the market.

Speaking during the commissioning of a new US$7 million roller dryer at the company's Harare factory, Nestle Zimbabwe's Head of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Conny Sathaelo, said the fight against counterfeits is being prioritised across all Nestle's African markets.

"It's very concerning, very disappointing, which is why we've started working closely, even in other countries, with the Department of Trade and Industry," Sathaelo said. "We're also working with regulators to help them identify what authentic Nestle products look like—from the barcode to packaging visuals and colours."

She called on consumers to play their part by reporting any suspected counterfeit products. "If someone buys something and they're not convinced it's our product, we urge them to contact us. That allows our security team to investigate and track the origin before handing it over to the authorities," she said.

The proliferation of counterfeit goods has affected a number of reputable brands in Zimbabwe, and Nestle has not been spared. On social media, particularly Facebook, some consumers have complained about a noticeable change in taste in products like Cerevita, suggesting they may have unknowingly purchased fake versions.

To improve access to genuine products and curb reliance on informal and potentially dubious sources, Nestle has launched a women-focused distribution programme. The initiative empowers women with business and financial skills to sell Nestle products directly within their communities.

"These distributors are trained by us," said Sathaelo. "You can recognise them by their uniforms, their equipment, and their connection to Nestle. This increases consumer trust and ensures our products are reaching homes in their original form."

The issue of counterfeiting was also acknowledged by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, who attended the roller dryer commissioning ceremony.

"Rampant smuggling and counterfeiting are negatively affecting our industrial and commercial sectors," said Minister Ndlovu. "Following a Cabinet directive in August 2024, my ministry is now leading a national taskforce on business malpractices aimed at fighting these unfair practices."

The ministry's Facebook page reports that, as of May 2, 2025, the taskforce had inspected 2,243 businesses nationwide, resulting in 203 prosecutions and 269 compliance notices being issued.

Nestle Zimbabwe, which has operated in the country for over six decades, continues to invest in the local economy, both through job creation and infrastructure development. The newly commissioned roller dryer is expected to boost cereal production, enhancing the availability of breakfast staples while reinforcing quality control.

With a firm stance against counterfeits and an expanding investment portfolio, Nestle Zimbabwe is aiming to restore consumer trust and ensure product integrity across the country.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Nestle, #Zimbabwe, #Fake

Comments


Must Read

Gata declared national hero

7 mins ago | 3 Views

New mall opens in Bulawayo CBD

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Calls grow for overhaul of councils procurement systems

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Crossborder4ED condemns smuggling

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Men urged to break the silence on mental health struggles

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Billiat, Chikuhwa flops at Scottland FC

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Teacher hangs self, leaves phone numbers as note

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Internal disputes rock Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Employee blows employer's US$2,937 on hotel stay

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimparks begins multi-year wildlife relocation to Matusadona

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mucheke main bridge now 58% complete

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe govt privatising prisons?

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe considering a Congestion Tax?

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Man jailed for stealing condoms, cigarettes and bread

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe highway robbers jailed 144 years

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zinara moves to equip, fuel road authorities

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Econet doubles 5G coverage and price ahead of Victoria Falls Marathon

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Gono exposes former employees

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chivayo gifts Jah Prayzah's wife a new Land Rover Defender

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Ecobank robbery case collapses

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mai Jeremaya breaks silence after rape accused acquitted

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Chief Sogwala to be laid to rest Sunday

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Welshman Ncube apologises to Court for filing fake case citations

7 hrs ago | 556 Views

Scottland FC dominate mid-season transfer race

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe activists under scrutiny over Mnangagwa wife's UK visit?

7 hrs ago | 535 Views

Man tries to sell human flesh in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 279 Views

Gono accused of extortion, fabrication

7 hrs ago | 256 Views

Blitz-krieg them all! A call for action against illegal urban operations

7 hrs ago | 108 Views

Councilors in near fist fight over international trips

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mafume defends Harare's water quality

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Egodini Mall project tarnishes BCC

8 hrs ago | 114 Views

Scottland hikes gate charges for Caps clash

8 hrs ago | 29 Views

CEO acquitted of criminal abuse of duty

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

Sangoma has a message for Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Elephant kills British and New Zealand tourists in Zambia

8 hrs ago | 172 Views

'Tagwirei lacks Zanu-PF grassroots support,' says activist

9 hrs ago | 261 Views

Man jailed for possession of live ammunition

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Armed robbery charges dropped

14 hrs ago | 706 Views

No one is above criticism - not even the President

19 hrs ago | 543 Views

Pakistani millers wreck havoc

19 hrs ago | 642 Views

Let us restore our identity

19 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man bashed for trying to fall in love with a Sangoma

20 hrs ago | 730 Views

US Congress proposes sanctions against South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Zimbabweans urged to shed negative mindset

24 hrs ago | 412 Views

Man stabbed to death in Southwold

24 hrs ago | 534 Views

Man in court for bicycle theft

24 hrs ago | 202 Views

Man rapes his older sister

04 Jul 2025 at 16:37hrs | 769 Views

US to drop billions of flies on Mexico and Texas

04 Jul 2025 at 16:26hrs | 704 Views

Zimbabweans struggle to rebuild shattered lives abroad

04 Jul 2025 at 16:13hrs | 863 Views