Nestle battling with counterfeits on the market

by Staff reporter

Nestle Zimbabwe has announced a collaborative crackdown on counterfeit products, working closely with government agencies to identify and remove fake items masquerading as genuine Nestle goods from the market.Speaking during the commissioning of a new US$7 million roller dryer at the company's Harare factory, Nestle Zimbabwe's Head of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Conny Sathaelo, said the fight against counterfeits is being prioritised across all Nestle's African markets."It's very concerning, very disappointing, which is why we've started working closely, even in other countries, with the Department of Trade and Industry," Sathaelo said. "We're also working with regulators to help them identify what authentic Nestle products look like—from the barcode to packaging visuals and colours."She called on consumers to play their part by reporting any suspected counterfeit products. "If someone buys something and they're not convinced it's our product, we urge them to contact us. That allows our security team to investigate and track the origin before handing it over to the authorities," she said.The proliferation of counterfeit goods has affected a number of reputable brands in Zimbabwe, and Nestle has not been spared. On social media, particularly Facebook, some consumers have complained about a noticeable change in taste in products like Cerevita, suggesting they may have unknowingly purchased fake versions.To improve access to genuine products and curb reliance on informal and potentially dubious sources, Nestle has launched a women-focused distribution programme. The initiative empowers women with business and financial skills to sell Nestle products directly within their communities."These distributors are trained by us," said Sathaelo. "You can recognise them by their uniforms, their equipment, and their connection to Nestle. This increases consumer trust and ensures our products are reaching homes in their original form."The issue of counterfeiting was also acknowledged by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, who attended the roller dryer commissioning ceremony."Rampant smuggling and counterfeiting are negatively affecting our industrial and commercial sectors," said Minister Ndlovu. "Following a Cabinet directive in August 2024, my ministry is now leading a national taskforce on business malpractices aimed at fighting these unfair practices."The ministry's Facebook page reports that, as of May 2, 2025, the taskforce had inspected 2,243 businesses nationwide, resulting in 203 prosecutions and 269 compliance notices being issued.Nestle Zimbabwe, which has operated in the country for over six decades, continues to invest in the local economy, both through job creation and infrastructure development. The newly commissioned roller dryer is expected to boost cereal production, enhancing the availability of breakfast staples while reinforcing quality control.With a firm stance against counterfeits and an expanding investment portfolio, Nestle Zimbabwe is aiming to restore consumer trust and ensure product integrity across the country.