Econet doubles 5G coverage and price ahead of Victoria Falls Marathon

News / National

by Staff reporter

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its commitment to the internationally acclaimed Victoria Falls Marathon by unveiling a major digital infrastructure upgrade ahead of this year's event, set for Sunday, July 6, 2025.With thousands of athletes and spectators expected in the resort town, Econet has doubled the number of 5G base stations in Victoria Falls, increasing them from four to eight. The expansion aims to ensure seamless mobile connectivity during the marathon weekend and beyond.The newly installed 5G sites have been strategically located at Victoria Falls International Airport, Elephant Hills Hotel, and within the central business district, offering high-speed data access for visitors, local businesses, and residents.In addition, the company has upgraded its LTE (4G) base stations across the city and along the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls highway, the primary route for participants traveling to the marathon."These network upgrades are designed not only to support the marathon but also to uplift the broader community, stimulate business, and reinforce the tourism sector," said Econet Deputy CEO Roy Chimanikire. "As we welcome runners and supporters from over 34 countries, we want Victoria Falls to reflect world-class standards in connectivity."Further underlining its dedication to the event, Econet has doubled the prize money for this year's marathon to US$50,000, up from last year's US$25,000 – a move that is expected to attract even more elite international athletes.Local preparations are already in full swing, with hotels, lodges, and guesthouses reporting near-full bookings. The hospitality and transport sectors are scaling up to accommodate the anticipated influx of visitors.Organisers have confirmed that all logistical elements – including medical services, security, route markers, water and hydration points, and traffic control – are in place.Now in its 18th edition, the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon has become one of Africa's premier road races, known not only for its competitive field but also for its scenic route, which winds through the lush Zambezi landscape and offers breathtaking views of the Victoria Falls Bridge and the mighty river below.Last year's event attracted runners from 33 countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and the United States. With added incentives and enhanced infrastructure, organisers anticipate a larger turnout in 2025.The marathon continues to position Victoria Falls as a global destination for sport, adventure, and high-tech tourism – with Econet playing a central role in its digital transformation.