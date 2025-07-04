Zimbabwe highway robbers jailed 144 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two violent highway robbers who terrorised travellers along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road have been handed a combined 144-year prison sentence following their conviction on three counts of armed robbery.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that Gift Maphosa (36) and Mpokiseng Dube (27) were found guilty of orchestrating a spate of late-night highway attacks that spanned from December 13, 2024, to February 22, 2025, in the Mwenezi area of Masvingo province.Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi hailed the conviction as a significant breakthrough in tackling highway crimes."The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest and conviction of Gift Maphosa and Mpokiseng Dube for three counts of armed robbery," said Nyathi. "Their jailing is a major milestone in our efforts to restore safety on the country's roads."According to police investigations, the duo employed a chilling method of ambushing motorists: blocking sections of the highway with large stones to force vehicles to halt. As drivers attempted to clear the road, the assailants would emerge from the darkness armed with pistols and threaten to shoot, demanding money and valuables.In one of the attacks, two victims were shot and seriously injured after attempting to resist the robbers' demands.Their crime spree came to an end on February 22, when police detectives acting on a tip-off arrested Maphosa. During interrogation, he implicated Dube, who was later arrested in Beitbridge.Both men were tried at the Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Court, where the State led overwhelming evidence against them, resulting in their conviction and the imposition of lengthy prison terms.Commissioner Nyathi commended members of the public for their critical role in the investigation."The Zimbabwe Republic Police extends profound gratitude to members of the public for supplying useful information that led to the arrest of the two accused persons. We urge continued cooperation in fighting crime," he said.The harsh sentence is being viewed as a stern warning to would-be offenders and a reassurance to motorists using the busy highway that law enforcement is actively working to ensure their safety.