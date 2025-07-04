Latest News Editor's Choice


Man jailed for stealing condoms, cigarettes and bread

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 32-year-old man from Njube suburb has been sentenced to five months in prison - wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour and community service - after he was caught stealing condoms, cigarettes, and bread from a local supermarket.

Ishmael Ndlovu appeared before Tredgold Magistrate Mr Maxwell Ncube on charges of theft and pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard that on June 26, Ndlovu walked into Sai Mart Supermarket and attempted to steal six packets of condoms, two packs of ten cigarettes, and one loaf of Proton bread, all valued at US$17.

Prosecutor Mehluli Ndlovu told the court that Ndlovu was spotted by a supermarket security guard, Hendry Ndlovu, as he attempted to stash the stolen goods inside his jacket pockets.

The suspect was immediately apprehended, and all stolen items were recovered.

In his defence, Ndlovu offered a bizarre explanation that drew gasps and laughter from the gallery. "I just wanted to buy my kid some school shoes," he said - prompting murmurs of disbelief from the courtroom, particularly over the inclusion of condoms in his theft.

Magistrate Ncube sentenced Ndlovu to five months in prison, suspending three months for five years on the condition of no further offences. The remaining two months were suspended on condition of 105 hours of community service, which he will perform at Njube Police Station.

The case has become a talking point in Njube, not just because of the petty nature of the theft, but the curious mix of stolen items and Ndlovu's peculiar justification.

Source - The Chronicle

