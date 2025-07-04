Zimbabwe considering a Congestion Tax?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare is facing escalating challenges due to increasing motorisation, which has led to a congested and often polluted central business district (CBD). This congestion is affecting timely access to work, social services, and daily activities, posing a significant threat to Zimbabwe's ambitions to build resilience against climate change while pursuing sustainable development. These ambitions are framed within the commitments of the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and the country's Vision 2030 goal of becoming an upper middle-income economy.Transport is currently the second largest contributor to carbon dioxide emissions in Zimbabwe, accounting for 25 percent of total emissions since 2010. Without urgent intervention, transport emissions are projected to become the highest contributor by 2030. The growing traffic congestion and rising pollution levels in Harare's urban areas undermine efforts to meet these climate targets and adversely impact public health, with air pollution linked to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, among other health issues.Zimbabwe is particularly vulnerable to climate change, with prolonged droughts, unpredictable rainfall, and extreme temperatures affecting agriculture and infrastructure development. These climate stresses exacerbate existing challenges related to inadequate transport infrastructure and services, which in turn contribute to urban poverty and limit economic growth. To address these intertwined issues, the government has initiated policies promoting renewable energy, water efficiency, and climate-smart agricultural techniques, yet the urban transport sector has lagged behind in embracing sustainable practices.A key proposal gaining traction is the implementation of a congestion tax in Harare's CBD. This approach, used successfully in cities such as London, Singapore, and Stockholm, involves charging vehicles a fee to enter designated high-traffic zones during peak hours. The goal is to reduce traffic volumes, discourage unnecessary vehicle use, and encourage alternatives such as walking, cycling, or public transport. This would improve traffic flow, decrease pollution, and generate revenue that can be reinvested into transport infrastructure and pedestrian-friendly projects.Alongside congestion pricing, promoting walking as a mode of transport is viewed as a practical and sustainable strategy to reduce vehicle dependence. However, this requires significant investment in safe, accessible, and climate-resilient pedestrian infrastructure, including shaded sidewalks, proper lighting, safe crossings, and the removal of obstructions such as street vending from footpaths. The adoption of international standards such as ISO 41001 could help improve the management of urban spaces and infrastructure to support these changes.Despite the clear benefits, challenges remain. Designing and implementing an effective congestion tax system requires technological tools like electronic tolling and cameras, as well as a reliable public transport network. The tax could disproportionately affect low-income residents who rely on personal vehicles, potentially creating social equity issues. Public resistance from drivers and businesses may also arise, especially if the benefits of the tax are not clearly communicated or seen.If left unaddressed, the socio-economic costs of traffic congestion in Harare will likely escalate, impacting productivity, public health, and the broader economy. Therefore, policy choices made today are critical to ensure that future infrastructure development supports climate resilience, economic growth, and improved quality of life for Zimbabweans.As the country moves toward finalising its National Development Strategy 2026–2030, integrating measures such as a congestion tax alongside investments in pedestrian infrastructure could provide a comprehensive solution to Harare's transport woes. Such steps would align Zimbabwe with global efforts to reduce emissions, improve urban livability, and build resilient cities prepared to face the impacts of climate change.