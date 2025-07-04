Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt privatising prisons?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Zimbabwe is embarking on a fresh push to reform its prison rehabilitation system, aiming to better prepare inmates for reintegration into society. This initiative, announced recently by Cabinet, includes the creation of a government-funded private voluntary organisation (PVO) called the Pathways to Reintegration Foundation, which will lead efforts alongside the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS).

The move reflects the government's desire to innovate rehabilitation programs by offering education at multiple levels, community engagement, mental health and psycho-social support, job placement, entrepreneurship training, digital learning, and parole system enhancements. Cabinet's statement highlighted that the new foundation will collaborate with the private sector, as well as local and international partners, to develop comprehensive initiatives addressing inmates' needs.

While the plan signals progress towards more holistic prisoner rehabilitation, questions have emerged around why the government is outsourcing this critical function to a PVO instead of strengthening the existing prison service. Critics speculate that this decision may stem from a lack of confidence in ZPCS's capacity or could be part of a broader trend of creating new entities for political patronage under the guise of reform.

The fact that the foundation will be fully funded by public resources, yet operate privately, raises concerns about transparency and accountability. Unlike traditional government departments, such PVOs appoint their own boards and management, often without the oversight typical of civil service institutions. It remains unclear how public funds allocated to the foundation will be audited or how the organisation will report to Parliament, sparking calls for greater clarity and legislative scrutiny.

This development comes at a time when Zimbabwe faces pressing challenges in public service delivery, including struggles to adequately fund basic education programs for children and social welfare support for vulnerable populations. Some observers have questioned the government's priorities, noting the irony of significant investment in prisoner rehabilitation while many young Zimbabweans continue to face barriers to education and economic opportunity.

The move to create a private entity to manage rehabilitation also fits into a broader pattern of privatisation within the Zimbabwean government. Recent years have seen the establishment of bodies like the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF), which operates with limited parliamentary oversight and has been involved in controversial transactions such as the purchase of equity in Kuvimba Mining House. Critics warn that such opaque structures concentrate economic benefits among political elites and risk creating entrenched oligarchies.

Beyond rehabilitation, Zimbabwe has seen signs of increasing subcontracting of government services to private companies, with waste management being a notable example. These trends fuel speculation that parts of the prison system itself might eventually be privatised, raising concerns about profit motives overtaking public interest and effective oversight.

As Zimbabwe navigates these rapid institutional changes, voices within civil society and Parliament are urging the government to enhance transparency and accountability in its privatisation agenda. The successful rehabilitation of prisoners is an important goal, but it must be pursued with clear governance structures, prudent use of public funds, and a balanced approach that does not sideline other critical social priorities.

The unfolding reforms offer a critical moment for Zimbabwe to ensure that efforts to improve rehabilitation services contribute to social justice and national development rather than merely creating new avenues for political patronage and unregulated private interests.

Source - The Independent

