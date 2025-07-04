Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimparks begins multi-year wildlife relocation to Matusadona

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), in collaboration with the African Parks Network and the Matusadona Conservation Trust, has embarked on an ambitious wildlife translocation programme aimed at restoring ecological balance and boosting biodiversity in Matusadona National Park (MNP).

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo described the multi-year initiative as a landmark step in the ongoing rewilding of the Sebungwe landscape. The programme involves relocating key species to revitalise the park's ecosystems and ensure sustainable wildlife populations.

As part of the project, ZimParks has approved the transfer of 10 eland (Taurotragus oryx) and 50 buffalo (Syncerus caffer) from Tsetse Island in the Lake Kariba Recreational Park to Matusadona. Additionally, 20 sable antelope (Hippotragus niger) will be moved from the Sibolibolo Safari Area, along with roan antelope (Hippotragus equinus) sourced from well-managed herds across Zimbabwe.

The translocation efforts form one element of a comprehensive conservation strategy that extends beyond animal relocation. The programme also includes enhanced anti-poaching measures, improved biodiversity monitoring, and community development projects aimed at uplifting local livelihoods while promoting long-term conservation success for communities living adjacent to the park.

"Matusadona National Park is currently undergoing a transformative phase, driven by significant investments in infrastructure, ecological restoration, and stakeholder engagement," said Farawo. "These initiatives are positioning the park once again as a key national conservation asset."

He emphasized that the translocation programme is critical to this broader vision, ensuring wildlife populations thrive and that the ecological, cultural, and economic benefits of the park are preserved for both present and future generations.

Source - pindula
