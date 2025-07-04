Employee blows employer's US$2,937 on hotel stay

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 26-year-old man from Bulawayo's Gwabalanda suburb, Mxolisi Moyo, appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Steve Ramaboena facing charges of theft involving approximately US$2,937 from his employer. Moyo pleaded guilty to the allegations and was remanded in custody until 10 July.According to prosecutor Josephine Gurazhira, the incident took place on 25 April at Gasglove Gates, where Moyo was responsible for managing 36 LP gas tanks, each weighing 53 kilograms, on behalf of Marvellous Nyathi. The prosecution stated that Moyo failed to account for the cash totaling US$2,937, which was recorded as sales and was supposed to be secured in the work safe.In his court statement, Moyo admitted to spending part of the money to book a bed and breakfast at a hotel. He also mentioned that he had managed to save US$500, which he intends to use to repay Nyathi. The case is set to continue on the next court date as further proceedings unfold.