Internal disputes rock Highlanders

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Premiership side Highlanders Football Club continues to grapple with internal conflicts as revelations emerge about questionable financial practices within the club's executive. Reliable insiders have disclosed that some executive members have been unlawfully paying themselves allowances and service fees without proper documentation or approval from the club's governing structures.

Sources close to the club revealed that certain executives paid themselves "staff allowances" of US$80 each for attending Premier Soccer League matches - a payment officially reserved for the club treasurer only. "The only executive member who gets paid after the club's home game is the treasurer, by virtue of being on duty working with PSL to balance the books. However, evidence from last year shows other executives who have no direct role in financial matters were also paid, which is an anomaly without any executive resolution backing these payments," the source explained.

In addition, another executive reportedly received close to US$3,000 in allowances for food and accommodation during 2024, yet no official documents or resolutions exist to legitimize the transactions. "Some claim they want to serve Highlanders, but it is evident that financial gain is the real motive. The evidence is clear and will be presented to club members in due course. Despite claims that these payments were above board, auditors routinely dismiss the club's accounts due to the lack of proper authorization," added the source.

Tensions have also escalated over a conflict of interest involving an executive member who conducts business with the club through his external company. This individual has been paid thousands of dollars after players were referred to his organization for medical procedures. "If this isn't a conflict of interest, I don't know what is. Meanwhile, coach Melusi Sibanda of the Division One side and several players are owed bonuses, signing fees, and allowances, yet this executive member's company was prioritized," the insider said.

The club's player contracts have also come under scrutiny. One unnamed player reportedly received a signing-on fee, a residential stand, and a monthly salary for an entire season despite not being part of the first team and currently playing for the Division One squad. The player's earnings reportedly exceed those of active first-team players. Former coach Kelvin Kaindu expressed ignorance about this arrangement, raising further questions about internal oversight. Reports also indicate instances of players being "overpaid," and at least one player holding multiple contracts, leaving the club with significant financial liabilities.

In an attempt to bring stability, Highlanders has identified a candidate for the position of substantive Chief Executive and is negotiating the remuneration package, though some officials have raised concerns over salary expectations.

Meanwhile, club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe revealed in a recent executive meeting that office finance worker Sihlalisiwe Mkandla had been transferred to work at the club bar pending the resolution of disciplinary proceedings against her. Mkandla had previously been suspended but successfully challenged the decision in court.

Mhlophe also announced the arrival of funding from club benefactor Wicknell Chivayo, who pledged US$1 million to the club. The first installment of US$250,000 is currently being managed by club member Jabulani Nkomo and legal advisors. Allocations include US$109,000 for constructing a durawall at the club house, US$50,000 for signing new players, US$57,000 to settle outstanding dues to players and coaches, and US$29,000 for purchasing additional kits and replica jerseys.

As Highlanders approaches its centenary next year, insiders lament that no clear plans have been made to commemorate the milestone, underscoring ongoing organizational challenges. "With Highlanders turning 100 years next year, it is concerning that nothing concrete has been planned, and the chairman's report confirms this lack of preparation," the source noted.

Source - Sunday News
More on: #Bosso, #Rift, #Money

