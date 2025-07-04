Teacher hangs self, leaves phone numbers as note

News / National

by Staff reporter

A quiet morning at Kwite Primary School in Mangwe turned into a scene of shock and sorrow after Shelton Kasere Lubimbi, a Grade 5 teacher aged 34, was found hanging inside his quarters on Thursday, 3 July. His lifeless body was discovered around 10 AM by a colleague during school break time.The only clue left behind was a note containing phone numbers of relatives, with no explanation or farewell message. The absence of answers has left family, friends, and the school community grappling with painful questions.The incident was promptly reported to Mangwe Police Station, and Lubimbi's body was taken to Plumtree Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Inspector Chiratidzo Dube, spokesperson for Matabeleland South police, confirmed the tragedy and called on communities to take mental health seriously."We urge people to take mental health seriously and engage in open conversations. If someone shows suicidal tendencies, do not brush it off. Seek professional counselling and support," Inspector Dube advised.Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Lubimbi's death, hoping to understand the factors that led to this devastating act.