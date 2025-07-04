News / National

by Staff reporter

What a difference a year makes for Khama Billiat and Lynoth "Sonjy" Chikuhwa. Once feared goal scorers in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, the duo now find themselves struggling for form at Scottland FC, raising eyebrows among fans and pundits alike.In 2024, Billiat dazzled fans with 13 goals in 19 appearances for Yadah, showcasing the flair and finishing that made him a Warriors fan favorite. However, his fortunes have sharply declined this season, managing just a single goal in 17 matches for his new club, Scottland FC.Chikuhwa's slump is equally concerning. The former Highlanders striker captured the Golden Boot in 2024 with an impressive 17 goals, yet his transfer to Scottland FC has failed to ignite his scoring prowess. Halfway through the 2025 season, he has netted only once, a far cry from the lethal finisher who once carried Bosso's hopes.Speculation is rife over what has caused the dramatic dip in form. Some suggest the pressure of playing for a struggling side, while others point to a tactical system that doesn't play to their strengths. The ultimate question remains whether the two stars have simply lost their touch or if external factors are hampering their performances.Scottland FC's supporters are growing restless, demanding answers as the club continues to search for reliable firepower up front. For now, Billiat and Chikuhwa will be under intense scrutiny to rediscover the lethal edge that once made them top scorers in the league.