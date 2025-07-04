Latest News Editor's Choice


Men urged to break the silence on mental health struggles

by Staff reporter
Men across Zimbabwe are being urged to open up about their mental and physical well-being amid growing concerns over the silent battles many face and the rise in unhealthy coping mechanisms.

At a recent event organised by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare, men were given a platform to confront social and health challenges they often face in silence, while rejecting long-held stereotypes that portray them as invulnerable.

Participants at the event shared personal stories that reflected the emotional toll of societal expectations. Mr Kanyemba highlighted the pressure many men feel to provide for their families, noting that the stress of failing to meet these expectations can lead to breakdowns in relationships and, in some cases, domestic violence.

"In most cases, men are expected to be the breadwinners. When we fall short, it creates immense stress which can have consequences at home, even leading to violence," he said.

Another participant, Mr Chawira, shared how societal pressure to appear strong and keep family matters private prevents many men from seeking support, even when they are in distress.

"My wife and I may face serious issues, but I can't talk about them with anyone, not even my close friends. We are raised to ‘man up,' and that silence is slowly killing us inside," he said.

Mr Mukwaiwa, also in attendance, emphasised how men neglect even basic health needs.

"We live in such a fast-paced world. We don't even have time to go for health check-ups. By the time we realise something is wrong, it's often too late," he said.

Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare, Honourable Mercy Dinha, said the government recognises men's unique challenges and is actively working to promote their well-being.

"The government has rolled out programmes and policies to support men's health - mentally, physically, and emotionally. Men are vulnerable too, and we must prioritise their wellness if we are to build a stronger nation," she said.

She also revealed startling statistics from Engutsheni Mental Hospital in Bulawayo, where out of 600 patients, 460 are men. This, she said, underscores the extent to which men are struggling in silence.

"Our laws support both men and women. We urge men to report abuse or any rights violations they suffer. Suffering in silence only worsens the problem," she added.

The event highlighted how entrenched gender norms often discourage men from seeking help. Organisers and attendees agreed that open dialogue, mental health awareness, and institutional support are vital to helping men find healthier ways to cope and thrive.

Source - ZBC
