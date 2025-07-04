Crossborder4ED condemns smuggling

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Crossborder4ED Association has condemned the smuggling of goods into Zimbabwe but voiced concern over what it described as excessive and repetitive roadblock searches faced by cross-border traders, calling for a more efficient inspection process at the country's ports of entry.Speaking during the Presidential Revolving Fund provincial distribution ceremony - where the association received US$20,000 - national chairperson Mr Deft Masomere said while the organisation fully supports efforts to curb smuggling, there is an urgent need to modernise and simplify customs checks."As an association, we do not condone smuggling," Masomere said. "However, our members are complaining about multiple searches at roadblocks after crossing the border. We believe there should be a single, thorough search at the point of entry. It's worrying to see an entire bus being turned back several kilometres after the border."Mr Masomere noted that legitimate traders were being unfairly inconvenienced by the current system, which subjects them to repeated searches, delays, and sometimes confiscations even after clearing customs at official ports.He said the proposed one-stop, comprehensive search system at border posts would not only reduce unnecessary delays but also support the government's efforts to formalise trade, minimise corruption, and ensure goods entering the country are accounted for without burdening law-abiding traders."We believe a streamlined, less disruptive system will make it easier for enforcement agencies to do their job while supporting economic activity," he said.The association, which represents informal cross-border traders who are a key component of Zimbabwe's trade ecosystem, welcomed the US$20,000 allocation from the Presidential Revolving Fund, saying it would be used to support members with capital to grow their businesses legally.Mr Masomere urged authorities to consider the lived realities of traders and adopt systems that protect national interests without stifling small-scale enterprise and livelihoods.