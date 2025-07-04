Latest News Editor's Choice


Calls grow for overhaul of councils procurement systems

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Government officials, civil society actors, and policy experts have called for urgent reforms to strengthen procurement systems in Zimbabwe's local authorities, arguing that improved procurement is key to restoring essential service delivery and rebuilding public trust.

The call came during a Policy Dialogue Meeting held on Thursday at the Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo, under the theme "Towards Strengthening Local Government Procurement Processes for Improved Service Delivery." The event was convened as part of the Public Policy and Research Institute of Zimbabwe's (PPRIZ) SPEED Project, which supports evidence-based policymaking.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, senior government official Stephen Ndagurwa described procurement as the "weak link" in the effective functioning of municipal councils.

"Local authorities are the tier of government closest to the people. They manage critical services like water supply, refuse collection, and sewage systems. Without efficient procurement systems, these services suffer - and so do residents," Ndagurwa said.

He stressed that poor procurement practices not only delay basic services but also hinder delivery in vital areas such as health, education, and infrastructure. Ndagurwa also highlighted recent government efforts to address the problem, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa's launch of the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) during last week's Councils' Indaba, also held in Bulawayo.

"The President has made it clear that improving the performance of local authorities is central to national development," Ndagurwa said. "We cannot achieve Vision 2030 goals without addressing procurement inefficiencies and ensuring value for money in all council contracts."

He warned that unchecked procurement weaknesses risk breeding corruption, favouritism, and mismanagement in councils, all of which threaten transparency and equity.

"Strong procurement systems build public trust and ensure that contracts are awarded on merit. Fair and competitive bidding is essential if we are to deliver services efficiently and fairly," he added.

Zibusiso Dube, speaking on behalf of PPRIZ, said the meeting was timely given growing frustration among residents over deteriorating services.

"Procurement decisions directly affect what residents experience, whether it's working street lights, functioning clinics, or clean water," said Dube. "That's why open conversations like these are essential to generate new thinking and practical reforms."

Steven Ndlamini, Deputy Director of Industrial Operations in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, framed public procurement as a critical component of economic strategy, arguing it should be harnessed to support local industries and create jobs.

"We must start viewing public procurement not just as an administrative task but as a strategic tool for industrialisation and economic development," he said. "Other countries have done it successfully, Zimbabwe can too."

Participants at the dialogue agreed on the need for continued collaboration between government, civil society, and the private sector, as well as more capacity-building and tighter oversight mechanisms. They expressed hope that strengthening procurement practices in councils would not only improve the quality of services but also advance broader developmental goals across the country.

