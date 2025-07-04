Latest News Editor's Choice


New mall opens in Bulawayo CBD

by Staff reporter
A vibrant new business mall has opened in the heart of Bulawayo's Central Business District (CBD), aiming to ignite entrepreneurship, celebrate African culture, and stimulate local economic growth.

Situated along Jason Moyo Street, the newly launched Ilanga Mall officially opened its doors on June 30, repurposing a former bank building into a dynamic commercial hub for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The project has reimagined the space with a modern touch, combining culture and commerce. A visit by The Chronicle revealed a flurry of finishing activity, with construction workers putting final touches to the facility. Inside, visitors are immediately drawn to a stunning staircase gallery, decorated with portraits of musical icons spanning Africa's rich sonic landscape - from Oliver Mtukudzi and Sandra Ndebele to Lucky Dube, AKA, Hugh Masekela, Mpura, and Killa Kau.

Marketing and content manager, Mr Trust "Uncle Chris" Makumbinde, said the initiative was driven by a desire to empower emerging businesses and elevate Bulawayo's cultural and commercial identity.

"We transformed what was once a financial institution into a cutting-edge space for entrepreneurs," he said. "This mall isn't just about commerce; it's about community, creativity, and opportunity."

Makumbinde explained that Ilanga Mall offers flexible leasing terms specifically designed to accommodate startups and micro-enterprises, helping reduce barriers to entry for aspiring business owners.

"With its prime CBD location, traders are positioned to attract high foot traffic, giving them visibility in a competitive market," he said. "We're creating an enabling environment that encourages growth and innovation."

The mall is set to expand its entertainment offerings later this year with the introduction of a gaming zone, a move expected to further increase footfall and cement its status as a multifunctional destination.

For local entrepreneurs like boutique clothing seller Sinokuthaba Dube, the new space represents a major opportunity.

"This mall is a game-changer for small businesses like mine," Dube said. "It gives us a chance to engage a broader customer base and grow in a professional space."

Ilanga Mall also aims to contribute to Bulawayo's economic development by creating jobs and supporting value chains across retail, fashion, entertainment, and food services. Makumbinde noted that their vision was rooted in community upliftment.

"By supporting local entrepreneurs, we are also helping to build stronger families, improve livelihoods, and reinvigorate the spirit of Bulawayo," he said.

Ilanga Mall is expected to become a signature landmark in the city - a fusion of tradition, modern enterprise, and bold artistic expression - as it takes its place at the heart of a thriving local economy.

