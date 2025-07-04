Latest News Editor's Choice


Gata declared national hero

by Staff reporter
ZESA Holdings executive chairperson, Dr Sydney Gata, who passed away last Thursday in Harare after a short illness, has been declared a national hero and will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday.

Dr Gata, aged 79 at the time of his death, was a prominent figure in Zimbabwe's energy sector, having led various electrification and power supply initiatives throughout his decades-long career. His contributions to public service, infrastructure development, and national energy reform earned him a revered place among Zimbabwe's technocrats.

The announcement of his national hero status was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, who said preparations for the burial were already underway.

Dr Gata had a long association with Zimbabwe's electricity utility, serving in various capacities including as ZESA chief executive officer before returning in recent years as executive chairperson. He is widely credited with spearheading several critical power generation and transmission projects, including the expansion of Kariba South Power Station and efforts to modernise Zimbabwe's grid infrastructure.

His death comes at a time when Zimbabwe continues to grapple with chronic power shortages, a challenge he had remained committed to resolving until his final days.

