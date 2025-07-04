Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean man found dead on railway tracks in UK

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
An urgent appeal has been launched in the United Kingdom to locate the family of Brian Bande, a 39-year-old Zimbabwean man whose body was discovered on railway tracks in Ladywood, Birmingham, on June 23.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the scene at approximately 9.15am following reports of a casualty on the railway line. Paramedics also attended, but Bande was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have ruled out foul play, confirming that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Following investigations, police were able to identify the deceased as Brian Bande, who was born in Zimbabwe and had known links to Birmingham, Wiltshire, Dorset, and Bournemouth. However, despite extensive enquiries, they have not yet been able to locate or contact any of his next-of-kin.

In a statement, BTP said:

"Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to trace Mr Bande's next-of-kin or any other family members to inform them of this sad news. They are appealing for any relatives or anyone who may have information about Mr Bande's family to come forward and assist their investigation."

The force is now appealing to the public - especially Zimbabwean communities in the UK and abroad - to help trace Bande's family or anyone who might have known him.

Anyone with information that could assist is urged to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 123 of June 23.

The case has stirred concern among diaspora networks, with community groups sharing the appeal in the hope of reuniting Bande with his loved ones—at least in death.

Source - NewZimbabwe
