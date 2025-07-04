Geo Pomona buys 62 refuse trucks from China to clean up Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

Geo Pomona Waste Management has acquired 62 brand-new refuse trucks from Sinotruk Qingdao Heavy Industry Co. Ltd in a major push to clean up Harare and improve waste collection in Zimbabwe's capital.Company partner Delish Nguwaya confirmed the purchase this week, saying the investment marks a significant step in the company's commitment to restore cleanliness and efficiency in the city's waste management system. The trucks were sourced from Sinotruk Qingdao, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co. Ltd, one of China's largest state-owned truck manufacturers."We are on a mission to transform Harare into a clean, modern and well-managed city," said Nguwaya. "This is the first batch of a fleet that will be deployed across the capital as part of a massive clean-up operation. We are responding to the urgent need to clear garbage that has piled up in residential and commercial areas."The move comes amid rising public concern over Harare's deteriorating waste situation, with illegal dumping sites and uncollected refuse becoming a common sight. Geo Pomona, which signed a controversial waste-to-energy deal with the government last year, has pledged to overhaul Harare's sanitation infrastructure and introduce modern waste processing systems.Nguwaya said the trucks will be used not only for routine garbage collection but also to conduct targeted cleaning operations in high-density suburbs, central business districts, and illegal dumpsites.The trucks, equipped with modern refuse compaction technology, will be distributed to key collection points in coordination with city authorities. Training of operators and support staff is also underway.Geo Pomona's efforts have been met with both praise and criticism, with some residents welcoming the visible improvements, while others question the transparency and cost of the public-private partnership deal signed with the City of Harare.Nonetheless, Nguwaya maintains that the company is focused on delivery. "Let our work speak for itself," he said.The deployment of the trucks is expected to begin immediately, with the clean-up blitz targeting some of the city's worst-affected areas first.