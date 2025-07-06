Sex starved pastors force woman to commit unlawful entry

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Plumtree magistrates courts where a domestic worker at Solusi University told the court that she committed unlawful entry offence after she was being pestered for sex by pastors at the University.

Melisa Siziba pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware and was granted $20 bail."Your worship l was being pestered for sex by pastors who are training at this University so l ended up in the complainant's house for my safety," lamented Siziba.Prosecutor Sheila Nyathi alleged on June 24, lunch hour the complainant was found in Sokoluhle Ngwenya's house.She was quizzed on how she got into the locked house and she told Ngwenya that she got in through the window.Ngwenya discovered that her $200 was also missing in her house and she filed a police report.