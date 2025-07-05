Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kadoma issues alert over water quality

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The City of Kadoma has issued a public warning urging residents to exercise caution when using borehole water, as the municipality intensifies efforts to protect citizens from potential waterborne diseases.

Mayor Nigel Ruzario said the warning was a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring public health amid challenges in municipal water supply, which have forced many households to rely on private boreholes for drinking and domestic use.

"We know that boreholes are ideally meant to be drilled on 2000m² stands," said Ruzario. "But due to the city's limitations in providing adequate water provision, many residents have resorted to drilling boreholes on smaller 200m² stands."

The mayor emphasized that while boreholes have become a necessity, there is an urgent need to ensure that water drawn from them is safe and clean.

"Given this reality, as the city, we urge all residents to prioritise their health and safety by having their borehole water tested for potential contaminants," he said. "Let us work together to ensure that our water supply is safe and clean for everyone."

Ruzario revealed that Kadoma's health department will soon roll out water quality testing across the city. Boreholes found to be producing contaminated water will be decommissioned immediately to prevent any health risks to users.

"The health department is working diligently to verify the number of boreholes drilled in our city and conduct thorough water quality tests," he said. "We prioritise the safety of our citizens and will take all necessary measures to ensure access to clean and safe water."

Kadoma has struggled with erratic municipal water supplies for years, leading residents to invest in boreholes, some of which are drilled too close to sewage systems or other potential sources of contamination.

Ruzario urged residents to cooperate fully with health officials during the water-testing campaign, describing the initiative as vital to public health and disease prevention.

"I appeal to all residents to support this effort and allow our health personnel to conduct the necessary tests to guarantee the safety of our water supply," he said.

The city's intervention comes amid growing concerns nationwide over groundwater safety, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas where informal settlements and inadequate waste disposal can pose serious contamination risks.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Water, #Kadoma, #Alert

Comments


Must Read

Harare man arrested over gruesome

26 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe US$4 million heist suspects arrested in South Africa

40 mins ago | 36 Views

Dynamos' slow but obvious death

51 mins ago | 10 Views

Machakaire launches scathing personal attack on Mahere

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Chamisa's political comeback sparks debate

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe doesn't need a Preacher - It needs a Champion

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

'King Munhumutapa' to know his fate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

FC Platinum challenged to win PSL title in honour of late Brian Banda

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mmusi Maimane criticizes SA govt over Zimbabwe crisis

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

War vets to resist zvigananda's Zanu-PF takeover

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Tagwirei blundered, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Woman jailed 15 years for bizarre sexual act

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

A choking hazard for Cowdray Park residents

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

8 millions of Zimbabweans still need of food aid

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Themba Gorimbo celebrates Jah Prayzah's US Visa denial

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Harare woman forges academic certificate to study in Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo City Council hit by US$82,000 bitumen scandal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Foreign vendors turn Bulawayo pavements into open-air toilets, bedrooms

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Councillor fumes over toilets

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Viral audio exposes judicial corruption in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

MP dishes out chicks, feed to teachers

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Tagwirei sparks Zanu-PF factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Sex starved pastors force woman to commit unlawful entry

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Geo Pomona buys 62 refuse trucks from China to clean up Harare

15 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Zimbabwean man found dead on railway tracks in UK

18 hrs ago | 955 Views

Gata declared national hero

19 hrs ago | 1100 Views

New mall opens in Bulawayo CBD

19 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Calls grow for overhaul of councils procurement systems

21 hrs ago | 186 Views

Crossborder4ED condemns smuggling

21 hrs ago | 268 Views

Men urged to break the silence on mental health struggles

21 hrs ago | 195 Views

Billiat, Chikuhwa flops at Scottland FC

21 hrs ago | 943 Views

Teacher hangs self, leaves phone numbers as note

21 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Internal disputes rock Highlanders

21 hrs ago | 323 Views

Employee blows employer's US$2,937 on hotel stay

21 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimparks begins multi-year wildlife relocation to Matusadona

21 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mucheke main bridge now 58% complete

21 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe govt privatising prisons?

21 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe considering a Congestion Tax?

21 hrs ago | 250 Views

Man jailed for stealing condoms, cigarettes and bread

21 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe highway robbers jailed 144 years

21 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zinara moves to equip, fuel road authorities

21 hrs ago | 128 Views

Econet doubles 5G coverage and price ahead of Victoria Falls Marathon

21 hrs ago | 89 Views

Nestle battling with counterfeits on the market

21 hrs ago | 69 Views

Gono exposes former employees

21 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chivayo gifts Jah Prayzah's wife a new Land Rover Defender

21 hrs ago | 111 Views

Ecobank robbery case collapses

22 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mai Jeremaya breaks silence after rape accused acquitted

22 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chief Sogwala to be laid to rest Sunday

05 Jul 2025 at 11:12hrs | 312 Views

Welshman Ncube apologises to Court for filing fake case citations

05 Jul 2025 at 10:36hrs | 884 Views