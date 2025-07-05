Kadoma issues alert over water quality

News / National

by Staff reporter

The City of Kadoma has issued a public warning urging residents to exercise caution when using borehole water, as the municipality intensifies efforts to protect citizens from potential waterborne diseases.Mayor Nigel Ruzario said the warning was a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring public health amid challenges in municipal water supply, which have forced many households to rely on private boreholes for drinking and domestic use."We know that boreholes are ideally meant to be drilled on 2000m² stands," said Ruzario. "But due to the city's limitations in providing adequate water provision, many residents have resorted to drilling boreholes on smaller 200m² stands."The mayor emphasized that while boreholes have become a necessity, there is an urgent need to ensure that water drawn from them is safe and clean."Given this reality, as the city, we urge all residents to prioritise their health and safety by having their borehole water tested for potential contaminants," he said. "Let us work together to ensure that our water supply is safe and clean for everyone."Ruzario revealed that Kadoma's health department will soon roll out water quality testing across the city. Boreholes found to be producing contaminated water will be decommissioned immediately to prevent any health risks to users."The health department is working diligently to verify the number of boreholes drilled in our city and conduct thorough water quality tests," he said. "We prioritise the safety of our citizens and will take all necessary measures to ensure access to clean and safe water."Kadoma has struggled with erratic municipal water supplies for years, leading residents to invest in boreholes, some of which are drilled too close to sewage systems or other potential sources of contamination.Ruzario urged residents to cooperate fully with health officials during the water-testing campaign, describing the initiative as vital to public health and disease prevention."I appeal to all residents to support this effort and allow our health personnel to conduct the necessary tests to guarantee the safety of our water supply," he said.The city's intervention comes amid growing concerns nationwide over groundwater safety, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas where informal settlements and inadequate waste disposal can pose serious contamination risks.