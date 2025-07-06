Latest News Editor's Choice


MP dishes out chicks, feed to teachers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
More than 2,000 teachers from across Shurugwi North constituency in the Midlands Province are set to benefit from a poultry empowerment programme launched by the area's Member of Parliament, Joseph Mpasi.

In a show of support for the teaching profession, Mpasi spent last Friday traversing both urban and rural parts of his constituency distributing chicks and feed to teachers to help them kick-start small-scale poultry projects aimed at augmenting their incomes.

The programme, which began with over 400 teachers receiving the initial support package, is expected to reach thousands in the coming weeks. Mpasi said the initiative seeks to empower educators who have often been excluded from traditional community empowerment programmes, despite their crucial role in development.

"Teachers are an integral part of our communities. While they are formally employed, they still face economic challenges. It's time we include them in empowerment initiatives," said Mpasi in an interview.

His first stop on Friday was Sebanga Adventist Primary School, followed by Charles Wraith Primary School and Parkinson Secondary School in Shurugwi urban. He then proceeded to rural schools including Tongogara High School, Juchuta Secondary, and Takunda Secondary School, where he continued the distribution exercise.

At Takunda Secondary School, Mpasi also donated a 5,000-litre water tank to improve water access for the school.

"This initiative aligns with my broader efforts to empower local communities and enhance social welfare in Shurugwi North. I want all schools in my constituency to have sustainable projects that boost morale and improve livelihoods," he added.

In addition to the poultry programme, Mpasi is spearheading a range of education-focused infrastructure projects. These include the construction of a two-classroom block at Tangley Ranch Primary School, new ablution facilities at Tumba Primary School, and refurbishments at Chironde and Musavezi primary schools.

The projects are being funded through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and Mpasi's parliamentary office.

The MP has also set up an Educational Fund which is currently assisting 22 underprivileged learners across the constituency by covering their school fees and providing stationery.

"As we continue this journey, we remain guided by the principle of leaving no one and no place behind, especially in the education sector," Mpasi said.

The poultry initiative has been welcomed by teachers, many of whom say it provides a practical way to supplement their incomes while contributing to food security and entrepreneurship in their communities.

Source - The Standard
