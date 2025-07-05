Latest News Editor's Choice


Viral audio exposes judicial corruption in Beitbridge

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Beitbridge magistrates' court is under intense scrutiny following the circulation of a damning voice note in which a woman allegedly narrates how she met with a prosecutor to influence the outcome of a serious drug trafficking case involving habit-forming cough syrup valued at nearly US$8,000.

The explosive voice note, now widely shared on social media and messaging platforms, has sparked questions about the integrity of justice delivery in the border town, which is already battling a surge in drug-related crime.

In the recording, an unidentified woman — whose identity has since been established — gives an account of a meeting with a prosecutor allegedly held inside the Beitbridge magistrates' court. Speaking to a male relative, she details how she was shown the case docket by the prosecutor, raising concerns about court materials falling into the wrong hands.

The case involves a relative allegedly caught with Broncleer, a banned codeine-based cough syrup often abused for recreational purposes. The woman claims the seized bottles had a street value of US$7,630, and says the prosecutor hinted at a possible eight-year jail term unless an "offering" was made.

"I waited for almost an hour. I arrived at 4(pm) and he must have been busy. He showed me the docket," she is heard saying.

She further reveals that the prosecutor insisted that the family retain their lawyer, who reportedly plays a critical role in the alleged deal. "He said we must not drop the lawyer representing our uncle. The lawyer has a purpose," she adds, suggesting that the legal representative may be part of the arrangement.

More worryingly, the woman says she was asked to consult family members to determine how much money they could offer "outside the lawyer's fees" in order to prevent a custodial sentence.

"They want to know how much we offer outside the lawyer's fees so that the possibility of an eight-year jail term is not handed down," she says in the audio.

She also identifies several prosecutors by name and accurately describes office settings at the Beitbridge magistrates' court, raising concerns about widespread knowledge of and access to sensitive court material.

The Zimbabwean Prosecutor-General, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, confirmed her office is aware of the matter and is monitoring it closely.

"We are monitoring that and many other cases at Beitbridge. In that case, our staff is not directly involved and it is a third party reporting, but we are looking at it," said Matanda-Moyo.

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube, Officer Commanding Police in Beitbridge, said police had recently dealt with a number of drug-related cases, but it was not yet clear which specific case the voice note referred to.

"We handle many drug cases here, and it is not immediately obvious which one is being referred to in the audio," he said.

The incident has renewed calls for judicial reforms and tighter oversight mechanisms at magistrates' courts, especially in high-risk regions such as Beitbridge, where cross-border crime is rife.

Legal experts and anti-corruption advocates are urging the Judicial Service Commission and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to initiate an independent investigation into the allegations, warning that continued public erosion of trust in the justice system could be dangerous.

As the audio continues to circulate, pressure is mounting on authorities to act swiftly and transparently to restore confidence in the rule of law.

Source - The Standard
