Councillor fumes over toilets

Ward 25 Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo has taken a swipe at the Bulawayo City Council's Department of Works for stalling the construction of public toilets at Tashas Business Centre in Emganwini, despite funding for the project having been approved and allocated.Speaking during a full council meeting last week, a visibly frustrated Moyo said residents had agreed to utilise US$22,000 from the ward retention fund for the project, yet no meaningful progress had been made. He accused the city's Department of Works of bureaucratic delays that have left a busy commercial area without proper sanitation facilities."Since last year, I have been trying to pursue the issue with the Department of Works, who assured me that the total cost of the toilet was going to be US$17,000 and we had US$22,000, which is enough for the project," said Moyo. "But we have been referred from one office to another by the department, and nothing has moved on the ground."The ward retention fund is composed of 3% of the total monthly rates collected from residents in each ward. The funds are meant to be reinvested into community development projects agreed upon by residents and their elected representatives.Residents of Emganwini had prioritised the construction of public toilets at the bustling Tashas Business Centre to address sanitation challenges and improve hygiene in the area, which attracts heavy foot traffic and hosts informal traders.Councillor Moyo said the delay was unjustifiable and highlighted a concerning lack of urgency and accountability within the city's service delivery framework."This is not just about toilets; it's about respecting the voices and choices of residents who pay their rates. The people of Emganwini agreed to this project and the funds are available. What's the holdup?" he asked.The councillor's remarks echo wider frustrations across Bulawayo over stalled service delivery projects, with several wards reportedly experiencing delays in implementing projects funded through retention allocations.Residents and informal traders at Tashas Business Centre have long complained about the lack of ablution facilities, which has led to unsanitary conditions and raised health concerns.The city council has yet to provide a response to Moyo's concerns or indicate when the construction of the toilets will commence.